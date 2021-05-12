Kai Morigawara PT, DPT is recognized by Continental Who’s Who

HONOLULU, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kai Morigawara PT, DPT is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Physical Therapist for his professional excellence in the field of Physical Therapy. This recognition also acknowledges his commitment and leadership at Prime Physical Therapy Inc.

Situated at 600 Queen St., C-2 in Honolulu, Hawaii, Prime Physical Therapy Inc is dedicated to providing the highest level of physical therapy and preventative therapy to anyone from infants to the elderly, athletes to couch potatoes. The quality services provided are injury prevention, post-traumatic and post-surgical rehabilitation, athletics optimization, vestibular rehabilitation, and optimizing functionality.



Having garnered a well-deserving reputation as a Patient Preferred Physical Therapist, Dr. Morigawara is leading an impressive career as a top physical therapist in Honolulu, Hawaii. He entered the field in 2012 through his volunteering experiences where he was exposed to the fruitful interactions of helping people improve how they feel and move. With this, he had also learned the impact of giving people the knowledge to make physical therapy meaningful and a worthwhile investment of their time. In his current capacity, he is demonstrating the highest level of professionalism at Prime Physical Therapy Inc. where he is also building trusting patient-therapist relationships for the past eight years. Dr. Morigawara is committed to helping people regain capabilities and quality of life they thought were no longer possible.



To prepare for his distinguished career, Dr. Morigawara obtained his Bachelor of Arts in Biology at the University of Hawaii, as well as his Doctorate degree at the University of Southern California's Division of Biokinesiology and Physical Therapy. With a commitment to excellence, he became board-certified in physical therapy from the American Board of Physical Therapy Specialties. He remains abreast of the latest advancements in physical therapy and maintains an active membership with the American Physical Therapy Association.



As a testament to his professional excellence, Dr. Morigawara is the recipient of awards and accolades including being listed among the Top 100 Doctor through Patient Preferred Physician since 2018 and the Top 100 Doctor through Find a Top Doc since 2019. Additionally, he is a distinguished published author of Living Pain Free, a book that provides an introductory guide to a pain-free life. He utilizes his philosophy, morals, and mentality make it possible to find the most effective treatment to positively benefit patients' lives.



In his spare time, Dr. Morigawara is a big sports junkie (playing and watching). His unique hobbies are creating his own baked and cocktail recipes. He also has a green belt in Judo.



Dr. Morigawara dedicates this honorable recognition to all his professors at the University of Southern California. He recognizes that all of his mentors and professors helped shaped him into the therapist today.



