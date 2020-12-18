Kai Sotto Announces The Creation of Athletic Brand, KAIJU

OAKLAND, Calif., Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kai Sotto, the 18-year-old, 7'2" Filipino center and first international player to sign a contract with the NBA G-League launches his own independent apparel brand, KAIJU. A manifestation of Sotto's stature, talents, and personality, the aptly named clothing line, KAIJU, means "strange creature."

In partnership with Oakland-based indie athletic brand, Courtsmith, each design serves to highlight an important element of Kai's journey. KAIJU will roll out 3 t-shirt designs in its first phase with more products to follow in 2021.

Sotto belongs to a notable group of world-class young players who are disrupting the industry by choosing to forgo conventional routes to success. "I want this brand to empower our generation. We worked hard to create a lifestyle brand that celebrates family, working hard and taking on challenges to reach your dreams." said Sotto. His decision to keep his brand independent is consistent with his nontraditional choice to sign with NBA G-League Ignite, based in Walnut Creek, CA instead of heading to college for D1 basketball.

Sotto has ambitions of becoming the first full-blooded Filipino player in the NBA and leaving his mark on the world. He already has a strong following from his success back home and is now making his grand entrance in America with the support of fans and NBA players alike.

For more information visit kaijuglobal.com.

Contact: Patty Scott, 513-335-2271, [email protected]

SOURCE KAIJU

Related Links

http://kaijuglobal.com/

