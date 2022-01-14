Kaia Gerber to Host LA Art Show Opening Night Benefit For St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The LA Art Show is thrilled to announce that international model and actress Kaia Gerber will be the official host of the 2022 Opening Night premiere party, kicking off the Los Angeles 2022 art season. The event will be held at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Wednesday, January 19 from 7-11 p.m.

Gerber, known for her love of fashion, art, and culture, is a perfect voice for the next young generation of collectors and a great supporter of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital ® and the LA Art Show. With a passion for fostering community, whether it be her social media-based book club or lending her platform to others for the sake of education, Gerber is an exciting addition to this year's LA Art Show.

For going on eight years, the LA Art Show has been a strong and unwavering supporter of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital as it leads the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. In 2022 St. Jude continues to be the beneficiary, with 15% of all ticket proceeds going towards its life saving mission: Finding cures. Saving children.®

Opening night attendees will be given a special sneak peek of the LA Art Show's exciting new programming. As opening night guests navigate the fair, they will discover some of the latest trends in art, experience new technology, and participate in discussions about the ecological state of our world.

The LA Art Show returns to the Los Angeles Convention Center from January 19 - 23, safely uniting the contemporary art community. As the city--and west coast's--largest art fair, and one of the most diversely programmed in the world, the LA Art Show features a comprehensive lineup of local and international exhibitors ranging from the traditional contemporary and modern art to digital art and more!

About Kaia Gerber

Kaia Gerber is a muse to many. She made her debut for the Young Versace ad campaign at the age of ten. Since then, she has worked with the likes of Chanel, Marc Jacobs, Isabel Marant, Loewe, Saint Laurent, Miu Miu, Versace, and countless other luxury brands. Having graced numerous international and US magazine covers, as well as being honored with the Daily Front Row's 2017 Breakout Model of the year and the 2018 Model of the Year at the British Fashion Awards, she has established herself in the new generation of fashion icons. Kaia has swiftly made her mark, working with celebrated photographers like Steven Meisel, Inez & Vinoodh, Craig McDean, Mikael Jansson, and David Sims. She has been the face of campaigns for Marc Jacob's Beauty and the brand's Daisy fragrance since 2016 and has been a brand ambassador for OMEGA as of 2017. In 2018 Gerber became the face of YSL Beauté and partnered with the late Karl Lagerfeld to create the Kaia x Karl collection which combined Lagerfeld's iconic Parisian chic with Kaia's laid-back California style.

About the LA Art Show

The LA Art Show creates one of the largest international art fairs in the United States, providing an exciting, immersive, insider art experience to sponsors, their select guests and VIP clients. The show attracts an elite roster of national and international galleries, acclaimed artists, highly regarded curators, architects, design professionals, along with discerning collectors. Visit more at www.LAArtShow.com

