Kailo Medical Integrates with Medo AI to Standardize Thyroid Ultrasound Practices

CALGARY, AB, May 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Kailo Medical , a healthcare technology company with products that streamline structured reporting in the hospital setting, today announces its integration with Medo, an Artificial Intelligence company dual-headquartered in Singapore and Edmonton. The integration will see Medo Thyroid integrated into Kailo's SonoReview product to make nodule classification quicker, simpler and more accurate, ultimately leading to better outcomes for patients.

"Kailo's SonoReview is a powerful tool that streamlines structured reporting for radiologists worldwide," said Jessica Wilson, VP North America at Kailo Medical. "The integration of MEDO's AI technology has the potential to double patient throughput and enable technologists and radiologists to more accurately assess, categorize and diagnose radiology findings, doing away with unnecessary follow up testing that can bring patients anxiety and stress."

The collaboration with Medo leverages AI and machine learning to analyze, assess and categorize thyroid ultrasound imaging using TI-RADS classification, all powered by the structured reporting delivered by Kailo's SonoReview. The paired technologies enable technologists and radiologists to make more informed and confident decisions, standardise diagnoses and over time, reduce margin of error to deliver better health outcomes for all.

"MEDO.ai automates the mundane, difficult and subjective elements of exams - but this value is only truly realized when it's incorporated directly into the workflow of users, as demonstrated by this integration with SonoReview," says David Quail, Co-Founder at MEDO.ai. "The integration of the two solutions allows users to benefit from Kailo Medical's efficiency gains as well as MEDO's AI assistance, all seamlessly integrated within their workflow. The union of these two groundbreaking technologies is set to deliver a better user and patient experience."

About Kailo Medical:

Kailo Medical was founded in 2011 by Robert Newman and Bernard Duscher in Melbourne, Australia. The company strives to facilitate paperless workflow in all aspects of Radiology and Healthcare in general to improve overall patient care. The company has had rapid growth with software deployed in both public and private sectors across multiple countries. The Kailo SonoReview product is a touch screen terminal that allows radiology, cardiology and point of care to generate modern, electronic and clinically assisted worksheets and reports. SonoReview is vendor neutral, integrating seamlessly with various EMRs, VNAs, RIS' and PACS. Kailo Medical has offices in Melbourne, Australia and Calgary, Canada. To view Kailo Medical's latest news announcements, please visit www.kailomedical.com

About Medo:

Medo is an artificial intelligence technology start-up company dual headquartered in Edmonton, Canada and Singapore. Medo builds cutting edge artificial intelligence that pairs with ultrasound devices to facilitate novice users' ability to detect common and critical conditions, even in remote and rural areas. Medo believes that such technology will transform ultrasound for the 21st century. For more information, visit https://medo.ai/ .

