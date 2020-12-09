Kairoi Residential and National Real Estate Advisors Have Broken Ground on Ultra-Luxury High-Rise Development in Uptown Dallas' Maple Avenue & Mahon Street

DALLAS, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- San Antonio-based Kairoi Residential, along with National Real Estate Advisors, LLC, broke ground in July 2020 on an ultra-luxury Class A multifamily development at the intersection of Maple Avenue and Mahon Street, across from Uptown Dallas' Crescent complex.

"We're very fortunate to have acquired a premium piece of Uptown Dallas' real estate, and believe our team will live up to and exceed the standards and expectations this community upholds with our luxury residential building," said Mike Lynd, Kairoi's CEO and Founding Partner. "We are committed to matching the city's history and class with every detail of this building through our amenities, finishes, and culture."

Located at 2620 Maple Street, the site will be the future home of the 12-story development in one of the nation's most desirable submarkets. The community will feature upscale high-rise apartment homes with only 146 units for a truly exclusive experience. The residential units will include 14 luxurious penthouse suites with custom design details. The community will offer convenient walkability to Whole Foods, roughly 12M of premier office space, and world-class dining, including The Capital Grill, Uchi, Nick & Sam's Uptown Steakhouse, and Nobu. Active lifestyle amenities include The Katy Trail and Klyde Warren Park within a 10-minute walk from the site.

"We are excited to be working alongside Kairoi on this luxury building in Uptown," said Jeff Kanne, President and CEO of National Real Estate Advisors. "We're also proud that this new development will generate jobs for the people of Dallas during a time of uncertainty, and we believe 2620 Maple will increase economic activity benefiting the community as a whole."

The development will provide an exclusive, boutique hotel feel in both its amenities and units appropriate for the high-end Uptown Dallas submarket.

ABOUT KAIROI

KAIROI RESIDENTIAL is a partner-led company with a unified approach to investing, developing and managing multifamily communities.

Kairoi has been involved in the business of developing and owning multifamily properties since 2002. Over the course of our existence, we have developed or owned in excess of 57,000 units in many cities and states across the country. Kairoi Residential has developed approximately $2.5B in new developments in San Antonio, Dallas, Chicago, Denver, Houston, Miami, and Austin.

For more information, please visit: www.kairoi.com

ABOUT NATIONAL

National Real Estate Advisors, LLC is an investment manager specializing in a build-to-core strategy, developing and managing large-scale, urban commercial and multifamily projects for its institutional client accounts. National constructs investment portfolios of modern property assets—apartment, office, mixed use, industrial (including data centers), and hotel—with design features, technological enhancements, and amenities that drive high tenant demand and can create value for investors. National is an independently operated subsidiary of the National Electrical Benefit Fund ("NEBF"), a substantial pension trust with a significant amount of assets that are managed by National on a discretionary basis. For more information, please visit www.natadvisors.com.

