Kaiser Permanente Bernard J. Tyson School of Medicine Installs an Indelible Reminder of the Fight For Social Equity With Glenn Kaino's Artwork: Bridge (Science of Speed)

Bridge (Science of Speed) immortalizes this historical moment in a 45-foot wave of gold arms, cast from Smith's arm and gloved fist. Suspended above the first floor of the school and ascending into the atrium, its presence in the new modern building serves as an indelible symbol of the ongoing fight against injustice of any kind.

"Bridge (Science of Speed) will serve as a reminder to everyone entering the school of the importance of advocating for patients and communities that have been oppressed and marginalized. We feel privileged to provide a home for this remarkable work," said Mark Schuster, MD, PhD, Founding Dean and Chief Executive Officer of the Kaiser Permanente Bernard J. Tyson School of Medicine.

The Kaiser Permanente Bernard J. Tyson School of Medicine is wholly committed to the fight for social justice and training physicians to carry that fight forward through concepts of advocacy and leadership, as well as equity, inclusion, and diversity, woven throughout its newly created curriculum. Students will also take a service-learning course where they will contribute to a project co-designed with, and performed in, a federally qualified health center. And, a relatively new field, health systems science, is incorporated into the school's case-based, integrated sciences curriculum, ensuring that the effects of human interactions and broader systems are embedded in the core learning starting in the first year.

"By immortalizing and replicating Tommie Smith's iconic gesture of protest, Bridge connects generations of those dedicated to a better future," Kaino said. "Tommie and I are happy that the Kaiser Permanente Bernard J. Tyson School of Medicine will spotlight his sacrifice and intention of fighting for human rights for the medical professionals of tomorrow, who will fight for our lives."

Glenn Kaino, a prominent conceptual artist based in Los Angeles, is known for transforming conventional materials and forms to poetically reconcile conflicting ideologies as a way to incite change in the world.

The expansive, undulating Bridge has been exhibited at the High Museum in Atlanta, the San Jose Museum of Art as well as in Chicago and Washington D.C. in larger configurations that deeply moved thousands of visitors. Its permanent site-specific placement of 90 arms at the school will serve as an image of continuity between Smith's protest and the present, of Black Lives Matter and the renewed discussion on race in America.

The piece was introduced to the school's art committee by Victoria Burns Arts Advisory (https://www.burnsartadvisory.com/about-victoria-burnshttps://www.burnsartadvisory.com/) in 2019. Burns immediately saw the potential of this work to serve as an arresting reminder of the work and sacrifices being made every day to advocate for the underserved and underrepresented.

The school's collection will also include content-rich pieces by Conrad Egyir, Shirin Neshat, Sandy Rodriguez, Tavares Strachan, Christine Sun Kim, Kehinde Wiley, Hank Willis Thomas, and a portrait of Bernard J. Tyson by Los Angeles-based painter Delfin Finley.

The Kaiser Permanente Bernard J. Tyson School of Medicine will welcome its inaugural class of students on Monday, July 27, 2020. The school will also infuse Bridge (Science of Speed), and other artworks throughout the building, directly into its curriculum with a narrative medicine approach, using art as a vehicle for students to reflect deeply on their experience in medical school, and more effectively empathize with their patients' individual journeys and pursuit of health.

The Kaiser Permanente Bernard J. Tyson School of Medicine is devoted first and foremost to offering an outstanding, forward-thinking medical education. Its curriculum is built on the three pillars of Biomedical Science, Clinical Science, and Health Systems Science. Students will think broadly about the ways care can be more effective for everyone and learn how to advocate for better health in homes, school, workplaces, neighborhoods, and society at large. The school will incorporate many of the most innovative and effective educational practices available today and will give students the opportunity to learn from the physicians and care teams in Kaiser Permanente's integrated health care system. This approach will provide future physicians with the knowledge and skills to play key roles in the transformation of healthcare in our nation and help people from all backgrounds and settings thrive. Learn more at medschool.kp.org.

For 75 years, Kaiser Permanente has been committed to shaping the future of health and health care — and helping our members, patients, and communities experience more healthy years. We are recognized as one of America's leading health care providers and not-for-profit health plans. Since July 21, 1945, Kaiser Permanente's mission has been to provide high-quality, affordable health care services and to improve the health of our members and the communities we serve. We currently serve 12.4 million members in eight states and the District of Columbia. Care for members and patients is focused on their total health and guided by their personal Permanente Medical Group physicians, specialists and team of caregivers. Our expert and caring medical teams are empowered and supported by industry-leading technology advances and tools for health promotion, disease prevention, state-of-the-art care delivery and world-class chronic disease management. Kaiser Permanente is dedicated to care innovations, clinical research, health education and the support of community health. Visit: https://about.kaiserpermanente.org/

