Kaiser Permanente Chairman and CEO Named No. 2 on Modern Healthcare's Most Influential People in Health Care

Tyson is an advocate for reimagining the health care system and its total health model to deliver more affordable, accessible, high-quality care. He also is leading Kaiser Permanente to improve health outcomes by expanding its role to proactively address the social determinants of health — focusing on areas such as gun violence research, mental health and wellness, thriving schools, food insecurity, and affordable housing and homelessness.

"This recognition is a tribute to the more than 216,000 employees and 22,000 physicians who work tirelessly every day to make lives better and improve health in the communities we serve," Tyson said. "Our strategies are consistent with our legacy of continual innovation that ensures better care, better access and greater affordability. To make a significant difference, we must now go beyond what is traditionally expected of a health care organization, and I'm passionate about how we are extending our reach in new ways to make our members and communities even healthier."

Two Kaiser Permanente leaders were named to Modern Healthcare's "100 Most Influential People in Healthcare" list this year. In addition to Tyson, Mark A. Schuster, MD, PhD, dean of the Kaiser Permanente School of Medicine, is ranked No. 100.

Now in its 17th year, Modern Healthcare's annual "100 Most Influential People in Healthcare" list continues to honor individuals for their leadership and impact in the health care industry.

"Last year was unlike any other in the health care industry, and that is reflected in our unique take for the current list," said Aurora Aguilar, editor of Modern Healthcare. "The disrupters on our list aren't waiting for cues on how to transform the industry. Their leadership is bold, visionary and ripples across the economy."

Kaiser Permanente is committed to helping shape the future of health care. We are recognized as one of America's leading health care providers and not-for-profit health plans. Founded in 1945, Kaiser Permanente has a mission to provide high-quality, affordable health care services and to improve the health of our members and the communities we serve. We currently serve more than 12.2 million members in eight states and the District of Columbia. Care for members and patients is focused on their total health and guided by their personal Permanente Medical Group physicians, specialists and team of caregivers. Our expert and caring medical teams are empowered and supported by industry-leading technology advances and tools for health promotion, disease prevention, state-of-the-art care delivery and world-class chronic disease management. Kaiser Permanente is dedicated to care innovations, clinical research, health education and the support of community health. For more information, go to: kp.org/share.

