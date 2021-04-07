Kaiser Permanente names Diane Comer as chief information technology officer

"Kaiser Permanente continues to reimagine ways to expertly, innovatively, and conveniently provide care for our members, and doing so during this time demands that we work with unprecedented agility and speed while always prioritizing equity, quality, and affordability," Adams said. "As we progress on this journey, I am pleased that Diane's innovative thinking, deep expertise, and intimate knowledge of Kaiser Permanente will drive our technology leadership. Our consumer-focused and data-rich capabilities are core to Kaiser Permanente's strategy and care delivery offerings, and I'm confident that Diane's leadership will continue to advance our mission."

Since serving as interim CIO, Comer led Kaiser Permanente's ongoing IT support to meet the extraordinary needs brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, while also overseeing the delivery of a large portfolio of IT projects. IT continues to advance the organization's digital transformation as a key priority, delivering innovative tools for the consumer experience, Kaiser Permanente's workforce, and its customers.

Comer joined Kaiser Permanente in 2007 to deliver technology solutions supporting all marketing, sales, service, and administration functions. She led the implementation of a new telephony infrastructure that now supports one million calls a month to Kaiser Permanente's multiple contact centers — among the highest call volumes in the nation.

Comer has built a reputation for driving transformational IT programs, having partnered on the implementation of the technology systems needed to support the Affordable Care Act and health insurance exchanges, and delivery of an enterprise-wide claims platform.

Prior to joining Kaiser Permanente, Comer held positions at Fireman's Fund Insurance Company, including chief technology officer, with dual reporting to the CIO and CEO. Her responsibilities included application development and maintenance, and management of infrastructure and data center services. She holds a bachelor's degree in management from Golden Gate University in San Francisco. Additionally, Comer has attended executive leadership programs at the Wharton School and Harvard University. She is a 2012 Computerworld Premier 100 IT Leaders Award winner.

About Kaiser Permanente

Kaiser Permanente is committed to helping shape the future of health care. We are recognized as one of America's leading health care providers and not-for-profit health plans. Founded in 1945, Kaiser Permanente has a mission to provide high-quality, affordable health care services and to improve the health of our members and the communities we serve. We currently serve 12.4 million members in eight states and the District of Columbia. Care for members and patients is focused on their total health and guided by their personal Permanente Medical Group physicians, specialists and team of caregivers. Our expert and caring medical teams are empowered and supported by industry-leading technology advances and tools for health promotion, disease prevention, state-of-the-art care delivery and world-class chronic disease management. Kaiser Permanente is dedicated to care innovations, clinical research, health education and the support of community health.

For more information, contact:

Hilary Costa, [email protected]

SOURCE Kaiser Permanente

Related Links

http://www.kaiserpermanente.org

