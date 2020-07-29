Kaiser Permanente Recognized for Excellent Care by U.S. News & World Report

OAKLAND, Calif., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaiser Permanente hospitals are among the best in the nation for delivering high-quality care, according to the U.S. News & World Report's 2020-21 Best Hospitals rankings.

The 31st annual study analyzes 26 specialties, procedures, and common conditions to assess hospital performance. According to the report:



32 Kaiser Permanente hospitals are "high performing" for one or more measures. High performers are based on evaluation of more than 4,500 medical centers and designate the top 10th percentile of hospitals nationwide.

24 Kaiser Permanente hospitals are "high performing" for congestive heart failure treatment.

20 Kaiser Permanente hospitals are "high performing" for knee and/or hip replacement surgeries.

15 hospitals are "high performing" for treating chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD.

Kaiser Permanente's Anaheim and Irvine medical centers rank 19th nationwide for pulmonology and lung surgery.

and medical centers rank 19th nationwide for pulmonology and lung surgery. Overall, Kaiser Permanente has one or more hospitals that are nationally ranked or "high performing" for 6 specialties: neurology and neurosurgery; pulmonology and lung surgery; gastroenterology and GI surgery; orthopedics; nephrology; and geriatrics.

"This recognition reflects the dedication and expertise of our physicians and care teams," said Phil Madvig, MD, interim chief medical officer at Kaiser Permanente. "Our commitment to quality, safety, and excellence defines our clinical care and it continues throughout the COVID-19 pandemic."

Eleven Kaiser Permanente hospitals in California are ranked among the best in the state for overall care: Anaheim, Baldwin Park, Fontana, Irvine, Los Angeles, Ontario, Roseville, San Diego, San Diego Zion, San Francisco, and Santa Clara. Additionally, Kaiser Permanente Sunnyside Medical Center in Oregon is among the state's top 10.

"We're proud that U.S. News & World Report places us within the top tier of hospitals nationwide," said Nancy Gin, MD, executive vice president and chief quality officer for The Permanente Federation, the national umbrella organization for the more than 23,000 physicians who provide care to Kaiser Permanente's more than 12.4 million members. "During this critical time in health care, our experienced and highly skilled front-line staff, nurses, and physicians are committed to ensuring that our patients receive the quality care they deserve to get healthy and stay healthy."

In its hospital analysis, U.S. News & World Report uses publicly available data such as volume, mortality rates, infection rates, staffing levels, and patient satisfaction rates, among others. For more information and complete rankings, visit U.S. News & World Report.

