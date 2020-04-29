Kaiterra Acquires ChemiSense, Expands Global Footprint

CRANS MONTANA, Switzerland, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaiterra , a global company on a mission to put an end to air pollution, today announces the acquisition of ChemiSense for an undisclosed amount. The Berkeley, California-based tech startup, ChemiSense, is a leading developer of air quality monitoring solutions for industrial, commercial and residential markets in the United States, Europe and Asia. In addition to expanding its global reach, the procurement of ChemiSense allows Kaiterra to offer a greater selection of air quality monitoring devices while providing more complete services, initially focusing on U.S. clientele on the West Coast.

"A pivotal moment for Kaiterra, the acquisition of ChemiSense allows us to further establish our role in the industry, leveraging the brand's market resources, distribution channels, and RESET-certified commercial air quality innovations," said Liam Bates, co-founder and CEO of Kaiterra. "We are excited to use this as an opportunity to continue to bring awareness and action to the global crisis of air pollution as we develop solutions to environmental challenges that ultimately save lives."

In addition to its RESET-certified commercial solutions, ChemiSense offers chemical and particle sensor technologies and software that provides real-time air quality data, past and current trends and alerts. ChemiSense was also recognized for premiering a wearable air quality monitor at Silicon Valley's Plug & Play accelerator in 2014. The technology, created for those suffering from asthma and other respiratory conditions who live in highly-polluted regions, enables users to keep tabs on exposure and aid in safer, smarter breathing.

"Our goal is to widen our distribution and deepen relationships with major players in the HVAC, building automation and control, and building management industries so that we become the global, one-stop-shop for those looking for a complete air quality solution across their portfolio," added Bates.

About Kaiterra

Kaiterra creates high-accuracy air quality monitors and data solutions for consumers, businesses, governments, and industrial use. A global company founded by Swiss entrepreneur and Forbes 30 under 30 member, Liam Bates, Kaiterra's mission is to better understand and reduce the world's air pollution. For more information, visit https://kaiterra.com/ .

