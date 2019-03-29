Kakao's Blockchain Project 'Klaytn' Launches Its Public Testnet 'Baobab' to Drive Mainstream Adoption of Blockchain

After completing the trial run of the private testnet 'Aspen,' which was exclusively used by the partners for the past five months since last October, Klaytn released the public testnet 'Baobab.' Any service providers or developers interested in using Baobab can visit the official Klaytn homepage at www.klaytn.com . The Klaytn mainnet is set to launch by the end of June.

Baobab features new functions and developer tools that enhance security and usability based on the actual feedback from the partners via Aspen. First, the account system has been improved to support users to mitigate the rigorous demands of taking care of their own accounts, which traditionally existed as randomly generated character strings. In doing so, Klaytn has added account management functions to offer better flexibility in empowering users to choose their own account names to make them easy to remember.

In addition, Klaytn accomplished over 3,000 TPS throughput and 1-second block latency. In doing so, Klaytn has added 'Transaction Types' and 'Service Chain' features in order to offer the highest performance and flexible scalability. Transaction Types improve the traditional single transaction processing by defining additional transaction types with new capabilities and optimizations, which ultimately contribute to an efficient parallelization. Meanwhile, the service chains are scalability solutions for BApps (Blockchain Applications) with large traffic by adding and operating auxiliary blockchain networks.

Furthermore, Klaytn also provides useful developer tools to make the developer experience intuitive and productive. Newly added tools include 'EP (Enterprise Proxy)' that allows developers to easily use Klaytn with their mobile- or web-based development method, and 'Klaytn IDE' (Integrated Development Environment) that supports users to build, test, and deploy codes in the browser and locally. Such features are expected to enhance the existing services or create new services by efficiently utilizing blockchain technology.

According to Jason Han, the CEO of Ground X, heading the development and operation of the Klaytn platform, "We designed Baobab in a way that allows global service providers to verify Klaytn as a stable and reliable platform while developing and operating blockchain services for their massive user base." He added, "We also completed the white-box penetration test to retain robust security as we expect to see invaluable digital asset transfer within our platform." Jason also commented on the alleged crowdsale for KLAY via fraudulent channels by saying, "There is absolutely no way for individuals to purchase or invest in KLAY, so please beware of potential financial damage."

Prioritizing its efforts to drive mainstream adoption of blockchain, Klaytn brings user-friendly blockchain experience and intuitive development environment for millions of users. Klaytn has also partnered with 26 initial service partners to create real use cases thereby seeking to substantiate the value and utility of blockchain technology. Continuing its community building endeavors, Klaytn also plans to hold meetups for developers around China, Vietnam, and the Philippines in Asia, as well as the U.S. and Europe.

Klaytn is a public blockchain platform of the leading South Korean mobile platform, Kakao. Dedicated to validating the value and utility of blockchain technology by providing a blockchain service for mass adoption, Klaytn provides an intuitive development environment and friendly user experience. Klaytn seeks to continue advancing the platform to offer blockchain services for millions of users.

