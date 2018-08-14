Kakapo Systems Wins Product of the Year for Unity Contact Center

LONDON, Aug. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kakapo Systems announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has awarded Unity Contact Center a 2018 Communications Solutions Products of the Year Award.

Unity Contact Center is an add-on solution for any BroadSoft Hosted PBX or ACD deployment that intelligently overlays Web Chat and Call Back capabilities. For BroadSoft service providers and their users, this provides an optimized customer service experience by putting chat on the customer website that is tightly integrated into the overall BroadSoft solution. For Agents, Unity provides a centralized media handling experience where any incoming customer contact, including calls, chats and call backs are dynamically queued and presented.

Agents can turn a Web Chat into a voice call with just one click!

Advanced features, such as Last Agent Routing and Presence Based Scripting, are designed specifically for the SMB. Presence Based Scripting will automatically change, or even hide, the web chat prompt based on current conditions. For example, changing the message displayed to "Request a Call Back" if there are no Agents available. All chats and calls are automatically logged against leading CRM platforms including Salesforce and Microsoft Dynamics.

Steve Tutt, Marketing Director at Kakapo Systems says, "SMB customers have previously deployed siloed solutions for both website chat and email routing. With Unity Contact Center we can unify all elements of inbound customer contact, for example, allowing one-click escalation from chat to voice and making Agents unavailable to other media when they take an ACD call. This routing logic is crucial in delivering a blended experience to the user."

"Congratulations to Kakapo Systems for being honored with a Communications Solutions Product of the Year Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "Unity Contact Center is truly an innovative product and is amongst the best communications products and services available in 2018. I look forward to continued excellence from Kakapo Systems in 2018 and beyond."

Kakapo Systems develops end-user applications for the BroadSoft cloud UC platform. Our Unity apps for Desktop, Web and Mobile enhance the overall BroadSoft user experience and have been deployed by Service Providers around the world. Featuring an elegant user interface, Unity enhances the call handling experience, maximising customer service and workgroup collaboration.

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all percipients. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360 degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and roadshow management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information please visit www.tmcnet.com

