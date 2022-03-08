Kal Penn and Mira Nair Join Tasveer's Celebration of 20 years of Service!

Despite the challenges of the pandemic where arts based organizations in the Northwest reported $95.9 million loss in overall revenue1 Tasveer evolved to begin virtual programs with a nationwide reach! In 2021, Tasveer:

launched TasveerTV

tripled Tasveer Film Fund for independent artists

partnered with Alaska Airlines to distribute South Asian films

launched virtual programming that serves thousands of global viewers and showcases 130+ artists

"I am excited to celebrate with Tasveer as the Keynote Speaker at the 5th Annual Gala! I truly believe in the important work Tasveer does to support the multi-dimensional representation of South Asian artists, especially under-represented communities." says Penn. Penn will join the gala as a Keynote Speaker, discussing his book 'You Can't Be Serious', released on November 2, 2021. He will be introduced by Academy-Award nominated Mira Nair who inspired him to become an artist! Kal Penn is an actor, writer, activist, producer. In his book, Penn shares his experiences about facing racism in Hollywood, his coming out story, and working in the Obama administration as an Associate Director of Public Engagement at the White House.

Thank you to all of Tasveer Gala sponsors, especially Washington State Department of Health, Group Health Foundation, Himalaya Homes, DuBois Cary Law Group, and BECU.

