Kalderos Announces Strategic Hires

CHICAGO, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kalderos, the creator of the country's first and only drug discount management solution software, announced today it is continuing its expansion with the hiring of 19 new team members spanning departments which include software development, product design and information security.

Following a $7 million investment from Mercato Partners in May, Kalderos committed to quadrupling its team by the end of 2019. With today's announcement, Kalderos has neared that target and moved closer to fulfilling its objective of bringing compliance clarity to drug discount management. It also furthers Kalderos' commitment to hiring best-in-breed product team members to build its first-to-market solution.

"We at Kalderos are thrilled to advance our growth with the addition of experienced individuals who share our passion and commitment to reinventing how the business of health care performs," Kalderos COO Micah Litow said. "As we continue to build our team, we're excited to accelerate toward our goal of deploying our fully imagined solution. We believe our unique company culture draws passionate and creative thinkers who are eager to help us solve the challenges of drug discount management."

Among the strategic new hires is Vice President of Security and Compliance Jim Hundemer, who brings to Kalderos 19 years of experience in information technology. Hundemer has held several information security and compliance leadership positions, including more than a decade in the health care space at IMS Health and IQVIA. His expertise and leadership will help ensure the efficacy and security of Kalderos' solution.

Also joining the team are Mark Nizinski and Sara Eno. Nizinski has more than a decade of design experience, with a particular propensity for technology design. His previous experience leading UI and communication design at Salesforce and IDEO will benefit his work as Director of Design as Kalderos continues to prioritize a design-forward approach to its solutions and services.

Eno is Kalderos' new Senior Director, Financial Planning and Analysis. She brings extensive accounting, finance and analytics expertise to the role, where she'll lead Kalerdos' financial department. Through more than a decade of experience, Eno has held roles including Vice President of Finance and, most recently, served as Deputy Chief Financial Officer at Maestro Health through the company's acquisition by AXA Group.

Additional recent hires include:

Product

Scott Aikin — Senior Researcher, UX

Senior Researcher, UX Becky Bloom — Senior Product Manager, Manufacturer Solutions

Senior Product Manager, Manufacturer Solutions Sean Brown — Lead Software Engineer

Lead Software Engineer Matt Costello — Product Design, UX

Product Design, UX Samantha Estep — Senior Product Designer, UX/UI

Senior Product Designer, UX/UI Ruthra Gnanamani — Lead Software Engineer

Lead Software Engineer Jordan Green — Product Manager, Covered Entity Solutions

Product Manager, Covered Entity Solutions Scott Kastner — Director, Project Management

Director, Project Management Agasthya Kundurthy — Database Developer

Database Developer Viet Nguyen — Product Designer UX/UI

Product Designer UX/UI Justin Spitzer — Business Analyst

Operations

Brenda Addis-Burke — Senior Manager of Data Management

Senior Manager of Data Management Eric Coleman — Talent Acquisition Specialist

Talent Acquisition Specialist Jyoti Gill — Client Relationship Manager

Client Relationship Manager Ross Glicksman — Senior Manager, Business Operations

Senior Manager, Business Operations Jon Smith — Senior Director, Customer Success

Kalderos will continue to work to build the industry's most advanced team of product professionals as the company strives to call attention to unwilful fraud and build a holistic solution to a burgeoning problem. Talented and passionate product professionals can apply to join the team here.

About Kalderos

Kalderos combines industry expertise, design thinking and technology to target waste and to improve efficiency as the category leader in healthcare financial network management. Its initial SaaS product is the world's first drug discount management solution, which identifies, checks and resolves non-compliance. Using sophisticated models and machine learning processes, Kalderos detects inconsistencies overlooked by current methods, providing material benefits by eliminating waste. Based in Chicago, Kalderos was founded in 2016 by a team firmly rooted in the belief that it is essential to fix this problem in order to help patients and reduce inefficiencies. More information can be found at www.kalderos.com.

SOURCE Kalderos

Related Links

http://www.kalderos.com

