Kalderos Named One Of The Best Places To Work In Chicago For 2020

CHICAGO, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kalderos, the creator of the country's first and only drug discount management solution, announced today that it has been recognized by Built In Chicago as one of the Best Places to Work, Best Small Companies to Work for and Best Paying Companies.

Built In's Best Places to Work and Best Small Companies to Work for in Chicago lists rate companies algorithmically based on compensation data and employer benefits, and the rank is determined by combining a company's score in each of these categories. Kalderos' selection as one of the Best Paying Companies in Chicago was evaluated based on compensation data and determined by calculating the median percentile of all salaries entered for a company.

"When starting a company, you're not only tasked with setting the direction for your business' endeavors, but you're also responsible for creating an environment and fostering a culture," said Jeremy Docken, CEO and co-founder of Kalderos. "We're all very proud to have been recognized for the culture we're collectively building."

Founded in Chicago in 2016 with a mission to redefine how the business of healthcare performs, Kalderos is committed to creating drug discount management solutions that solve for non-compliance in drug discount programs. In May 2019, Mercato Partners invested $7 million to help Kalderos further its mission. Over the last nine months, Kalderos has quadrupled in size, achieving its growth goal. Additionally, the company was recognized by Mayor Lori Lightfoot at Chicago Tech Day 2019. Kalderos is committed to growing and supporting the Chicago tech community.

About Kalderos

Kalderos combines industry expertise, design thinking and technology to target waste and to improve efficiency as the category leader in healthcare financial network management. Its initial SaaS product is the world's first drug discount management solution, which identifies, checks and resolves non-compliance. Using sophisticated models and machine learning processes, Kalderos detects inconsistencies overlooked by current methods, providing material benefits by eliminating waste. Based in Chicago, Kalderos was founded in 2016 by a team firmly rooted in the belief that it is essential to fix this problem in order to help patients and reduce inefficiencies. More information can be found at www.kalderos.com.

About Built In

Working in tech is a way of life. Built In helps people live it with purpose. Across the most vibrant tech hubs in the US, Built In helps tech professionals stay on top of tech news and trends, expand their networks and carve out futures at companies they believe in. Built In attracts a niche audience of 1 million tech professionals every month and, in 2019, the company hit a milestone, serving 1,100 companies annually. Built In recently launched BuiltIn.com, a national hub for tech trend coverage and resources to help professionals grow in their careers.

