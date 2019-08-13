Kalderos Targets Non-Compliant Drug Discounts At The 2019 340B Manufacturer Summit

CHICAGO, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kalderos is set to highlight the gaps and byproducts of today's fractured drug discount system and the role technology can play in identifying and resolving non-compliant drug discounts. Kalderos' participation in the 340B Manufacturer Summit will take place from August 20–21 in Alexandria, Va.

"The challenges drug manufacturers currently face are commonly the result of an inefficient and fractured drug discount infrastructure," said Jeremy Docken, CEO and co-founder, Kalderos. "At Kalderos, we intentionally built a team with 340B experience on all sides of the issue in order to provide unifying technologies that ensure all 340B stakeholders benefit from a discount infrastructure rooted in transparency, trust and equity."

On August 20, Docken will lead a workshop, working alongside a unified group of stakeholders interested in creating a drug discount infrastructure where 340B can operate transparently and efficiently. He'll also give a presentation on the past and present landscape of drug pricing reform. To close the summit, Director of Industry Relations Steve Zielinski will facilitate a roundtable discussion on the clarity technology and data will bring in identifying and resolving duplicate discounts.

Kalderos offers a holistic perspective, where the intersections of deep industry expertise and an unwavering commitment to drug discount programs, such as 340B, meet. Kalderos' data-rich and insights-driven platform makes it seamless for all discount stakeholders to comply with drug discount programs, allowing all parties to focus resources on improving the lives of patients.

Sponsored by CBI, the 340B Manufacturer Summit unites stakeholders within the pharmaceutical industry who have a shared purpose of ensuring 340B program integrity in order to guarantee the drug discount program works as intended. Additionally, Kalderos is an educational sponsor for this year's conference.

Kalderos combines industry expertise, design thinking and technology to target waste and to improve efficiency as the category leader in healthcare financial network management. Its initial SaaS product is the world's first drug discount management solution, which identifies, checks and resolves non-compliance. Using sophisticated models and machine learning processes, Kalderos detects inconsistencies overlooked by current methods, providing material benefits by eliminating waste. Based in Chicago, Kalderos was founded in 2016 by a team firmly rooted in the belief that it is essential to fix this problem in order to help patients and reduce inefficiencies. More information can be found at www.kalderos.com.

