Kalderos welcomes Ashwin Mundra as Chief Revenue Officer

"It is with great enthusiasm that we welcome Ashwin Mundra to Kalderos," said Micah Litow, Kalderos president and COO. "Ashwin is a health tech industry veteran and is bringing two decades of hands-on experience in leading and scaling go-to-market strategies, sales and revenue. Furthermore, Ashwin embodies the values of Kalderos, ensuring he will further enhance our company culture. Adding his leadership as CRO allows Kalderos to continue our growth and intensify our efforts to redefine how the business of healthcare performs."

"Kalderos is capturing the attention of the industry with their unifying technologies that are focused on solving problems and giving all stakeholders the ability to concentrate on improving the health of people," said Mundra. "I spent my career at Medidata evangelizing products that help millions of patients in overcoming disease and living a healthy life. Today, I couldn't be more excited to join Kalderos and contribute to their mission of bringing transparency, trust and equity to the entire healthcare community."

About Ashwin Mundra

Ashwin Mundra joins Kalderos after 17 years of leadership at Medidata. During his tenure, he helped transform and grow Medidata from small startup to IPO to a $5.8 billion acquisition by Dassault Systèmes. He was most recently Sales and Agreements Leader in charge of strategic deals. Previously, he led global commercial operations where he shaped the company's sales operations and was a trusted advisor to Medidata's leadership on company-wide initiatives.

Mundra is also very active in the New York City tech ecosystem and has advised many health tech startups.

About Kalderos

Kalderos is the creator of the world's first Drug Discount Management platform, which uses sophisticated models and machine learning to resolve noncompliance in drug discount programs. The company's solutions include Discount Monitoring, which identifies and resolves historical instances of noncompliance, and 340B Pay, which allows providers of any size to request 340B rebates and manufacturers to verify and pay them through a third party payment partner. Based in Chicago, Kalderos was founded in 2016 by a team dedicated to reducing inefficiencies in the U.S. healthcare system, empowering everyone to focus on the health of people. Learn more at kalderos.com .

