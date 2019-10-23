Kale Tree Launches to Surround Your Home with Joy

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sarah Barnard, WELL AP + LEED AP announces the launch of Kale Tree, an online boutique storefront, as an extension of her wellness-focused design studio. All products are designed by Barnard and made in the United States, including a curated collection of wall coverings, home decor, and furnishings crafted from natural and organic materials.

A hand-drawn pattern inspired by Capsicum annuum var. glabriusculum commonly called "bird peppers" known for their hot flavor and ornamental appearance. Shown in Stone. Organic Cotton Sateen. Available in 3 colorways: Rose, Stone, and Sky Certified organic cotton by Global Organic Textile Standards (GOTS) Printed with water-based latex inks that carry the GREENGUARD Gold certification. Made in the U.S.A.

Among the inaugural Fall 2019 offerings are organic cotton sateen textiles and eco-friendly wallpaper inspired by Capsicum annuum var. Glabriusculum, or more commonly, bird peppers. The intricate pattern was hand-drawn by Barnard, who tends to the ornamental plant in her garden. Both products are made in the United States and available in three calming colorways: Rose, Stone, and Sky.

The textiles are woven from certified organic cotton ensured by the Global Organic Textile Standards (GOTS) and printed with water-based latex inks that carry the GREENGUARD Gold certification. The printing of the FSC-certified wallpaper meets the same high standards, contributing to a healthier living environment and more sustainable forestry practices.

A long-standing favorite of the shop is the Stevie armchair, a customizable piece of upholstered furniture that exudes mid-century glamour. Stevie is made of FSC-certified hardwoods, natural latex foam, and low-VOC stain. Customize the size, finish, and textile to suit your needs, or choose from the designer-selected color and wood presets.

A hand-printed tote bag with an abstracted illustration of a Cylindropuntia fulgida, also known as the jumping cholla, is the latest addition to the Fall 2019 collection. Barnard spotted the spiky beauty on a recent visit to the Anza Borrego Desert State Park during California's rare Super Bloom. The tote bags are ethically produced in small batches here in the United States using certified organic cotton fabric that is printed to order and dyed with non-toxic, water-based inks.

"Kale Tree opens our personalized approach to wellness design to the general public," says Barnard. "We are exploring the beauty of our surroundings and welcome you to imagine with us."

Kale Tree plans to grow its collection of ethical, sustainable home goods in 2020. Made with love, beauty, and joy — for you, for your home.

The Kale Tree shop is now live at www.kaletree.com

Sarah Barnard designs healthy, happy, personalized spaces that are deeply connected to nature and art. Empathy and mindfulness are the foundation of her practice creating healing, supportive environments that enhance life.

