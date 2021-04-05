Kaleidescape Announces Promotion with Sony Electronics Projectors

"This joint promotion with Kaleidescape underscores our unwavering commitment to provide the finest in 4K HDR entertainment," said Jeff Goldstein, head of custom integrator channel sales at Sony Electronics. "Besides being an incredible deal, this incentive ensures that our customers will get the very best from their premium Sony projector."

Kaleidescape and Sony are dedicated to providing the ultimate 4K HDR experience to customers. Kaleidescape delivers reference-quality 4K HDR movies at the source, optimizing for the highest resolution, dynamic range, and contrast capabilities of Sony's high-end projectors. With over 12,000 movies and shows to choose from within its award-winning interface, Kaleidescape employs proprietary metadata to seamlessly adjust Sony's projectors to display every movie in native aspect ratio.

"Sony is synonymous with 4K innovation and shares Kaleidescape's vision for delivering the finest picture and sound quality," said Tayloe Stansbury, Kaleidescape's chief executive officer. "When you combine Sony's finest projectors with Kaleidescape's exceptional products, like the newly released Terra movie server with 48 TB storage, the result is a 4K HDR experience you can't take your eyes off."

Together, Kaleidescape and Sony highlight the benefits of a premium projector paired with the best-in-class movie playback source. A streaming device cannot maximize a high-end projector's innovative capabilities and stops short of delivering the best possible viewing experience. In contrast, a Kaleidescape system is designed to play 4K HDR movies with a video bitrate four times higher while reproducing lossless audio at up to ten times higher than any streaming device. Visually, this results in a profound difference in clarity and detail when displayed on a Sony projector.

About Kaleidescape

Kaleidescape is the only online provider of films with full-fidelity audio and video for luxury home cinema. The company's internet-delivered movies include proprietary metadata that enables its award-winning movie players to produce a truly astonishing home cinema experience. Kaleidescape systems are installed worldwide in the best homes and yachts. Founded in 2001, and headquartered in California, Kaleidescape sells its products exclusively through custom integrators.

