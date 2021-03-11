Kaleris Announces Merge of Best-In-Class Companies PINC, ShipXpress, and RailCarRX

ATLANTA, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaleris, a leading provider of transportation and asset management software for accelerated supply chain execution, announces the merger and combined brand for its recent supply chain management software acquisitions.



Within Kaleris, the PINC, ShipXpress, and RailcarRx businesses align industry-leading solutions and innovation to a cloud-based Supply Chain Execution platform focused on mission-critical workflow to control and optimize the movement of goods throughout the supply chain.



PINC supports many of the world's largest brands as the premier solution for advanced truck yard management capabilities and control over gate, dock and yard operations. The PINC Yard Management System is cloud-based and scalable to any size yard, terminal, or distribution center, and supports data integrations from multiple IoT, sensor, and device sources to provide real-time tracking and visibility for high volume locations.



ShipXpress is the premier provider of cloud-based rail and truck transportation management solutions which enable industrial shippers and carriers to efficiently operate and collaborate with their supply chain partners. Fortune 500 companies across the energy, chemicals, mining, metals, agriculture, and forest products industries rely on ShipXpress to digitize and connect yard and terminal operations with shipment management workflows.



RailcarRx is a leading provider of comprehensive, cloud-based solutions for railcar repair shop management, railcar repair billing, and analytic solutions. RailcarRx clients include freight and passenger railroads, railcar maintenance and repair shops, railroad equipment finance organizations, and industrial shippers.



"We are excited about Kaleris and the combined capabilities we are bringing together for our customers," said Kirk Knauff, CEO of Kaleris. "We know every move matters to our customers and they count on us for mission-critical solutions. We look forward to continuing to help provide increased productivity, control, optimization and innovation as inventory is moved throughout the supply chain."



Kaleris is backed by Accel-KKR, a leading technology-focused private equity firm with deep domain expertise in supply chain management software and solutions.

