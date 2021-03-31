KALERIS Launches Transport Analytics for Enterprise Rail Visibility

ALPHARETTA, Ga., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KALERIS, a leading provider of cloud-based transportation and asset management solutions for improved supply chain execution has launched Transport Analytics, a powerful business intelligence offering to increase enterprise analytics across the rail supply chain.

The addition of Transport Analytics to the KALERIS Supply Chain Execution Platform, provides shippers, service providers, and carriers increased access to business insights and innovative enterprise rail analytics. Transport Analytics visualization tools and intuitive dashboards help users analyze large data sets, aggregate key performance indicators, and quickly identify and manage exceptions to improve asset utilization, inventory turns, and productivity.

Many of the world's largest brands rely on KALERIS for mission-critical software solutions and innovation to control and optimize the movement of goods through yards, terminals, and distribution centers throughout the supply chain. Transport Analytics enables enterprise rail visibility and helps customers measure and report on load status, in-transit performance, cycle time, dwell time, and detention charges.

"We are excited to introduce Transport Analytics and increase enterprise rail visibility for our customers," said Scott Biernacki, Vice President Software Development and Product Management for KALERIS. "Our customers depend on KALERIS for enterprise supply chain execution solutions and Transport Analytics delivers robust business intelligence capabilities with easy-to-use drill-down tools to identify root cause issues, automate manual work tasks, and leverage real-time and historical data to drive continuous improvement."

Transport Analytics supports numerous methods to ingest and distribute data and provides efficient data analysis, report generation, and collaboration tools. Transport Analytics includes a mobile application, supported by iOS, Android, and Windows 10, to increase user access to timely information and key performance metrics.

KALERIS is backed by Accel-KKR, a leading technology-focused private equity firm with deep domain expertise in supply chain management software and solutions.

KALERIS is a leading provider of cloud-based transportation and asset management solutions for improved supply chain execution. KALERIS helps industrial and finished goods shippers, service providers, and carriers manage logistics and inventory across yards, terminals, and distribution centers and track shipments via rail, truck, and multi-mode transportation. KALERIS customers gain valuable insights and improve productivity through increased collaboration between shippers, carriers, and end customers. Many of the world's largest brands rely on KALERIS for mission-critical solutions and innovation to control and optimize the movement of goods through the supply chain.

