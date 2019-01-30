Kalfus & Nachman Accepting Cases from U.S. Military Members who Suffered Hearing Loss from Defective 3M Earplugs

NORFOLK, Va., Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MilitaryTimes.com, hundreds of veterans have filed lawsuits against 3M for selling the U.S. military earplugs that they knew to be defective. As a result, countless military members suffered hearing impairments, total hearing loss, and tinnitus. The initial whistleblower lawsuit, which settled for $9.1 million, accused 3M of knowing about the product defects and selling them to the military anyways. Now, military members who were harmed by these defective products are free to seek justice and compensation from the liable party.

As a government contractor, 3M sold their earplugs to the military for an extended period of time. Any military members who served between 2003 and 2015 were most likely given the 3M dual-ended Combat Arms Earplugs, Version 2 for protection, whether in training or in combat. Unfortunately, a major flaw caused the plug to slip from the ear slightly, rendering the device significantly less effective at blocking out harmful sounds.

The soldiers who used these defective earplugs were more susceptible to hearing damage, including impairments, total hearing loss, and tinnitus, which is a condition that causes buzzing and ringing in the ear.

If you or someone you love served in the military between 2003 and 2015 and suffered hearing damage, you may be eligible to seek compensation from 3M.

In an effort to help individuals harmed by the 3M earplugs, Kalfus & Nachman PC will be accepting cases for veterans who suffered serious hearing damage due to the defective earplugs. Living with a hearing impairment can be expensive and troubling, especially if you require surgery, ongoing care, or if the hearing damage affected your career.

