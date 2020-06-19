Kalfus & Nachman PC Donate Meals to Frontline Staff of Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
Kalfus & Nachman PC recently donated meals to the frontline staff members of Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital to show thanks for their continued efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.
NORFOLK, Va., June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontline Emergency Room staff members of Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospitals (Princess Anne, Norfolk General and Leigh) were recently treated to catered meals prepared by a local business Mannio's Italian Grill. The meals were courtesy of Kalfus & Nachman PC. Members of the law firm wanted to show thanks to the medical professionals there, who played an integral part in keeping the community safe from the continued spread of the coronavirus. Attorney Chris Jacobs traveled to a total of three emergency room centers in the area to deliver more meals and smiles.
Many ER doctors, nurses, and other medical professionals at the medical center have worked extended shifts to provide lifesaving care to patients. Making time for a warm, hearty meal has been difficult during the pandemic. The delivered food included lasagnas, salads, and more. The meals were well received by the staff.
The firm received a heartfelt thank you letter from President Elwood Boone of Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital. In it, he discussed the importance of focusing on the positives during the pandemic and how a little generosity goes a long way. The sentiments are reflected clearly among the staff of Kalfus & Nachman PC. Paul Hernandez, Partner for the firm shares "We work with our healthcare professionals daily on client injuries, however the pandemic has shown us their true selflessness which is why we wanted to give back and show our support for their hard work in this time."
To learn more about the law firm and their community efforts, inquiring parties can visit www.kalfusnachman.com.
