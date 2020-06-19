Kalfus & Nachman PC Donate Meals to Frontline Staff of Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital

Many ER doctors, nurses, and other medical professionals at the medical center have worked extended shifts to provide lifesaving care to patients. Making time for a warm, hearty meal has been difficult during the pandemic. The delivered food included lasagnas, salads, and more. The meals were well received by the staff.

The firm received a heartfelt thank you letter from President Elwood Boone of Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital. In it, he discussed the importance of focusing on the positives during the pandemic and how a little generosity goes a long way. The sentiments are reflected clearly among the staff of Kalfus & Nachman PC. Paul Hernandez, Partner for the firm shares "We work with our healthcare professionals daily on client injuries, however the pandemic has shown us their true selflessness which is why we wanted to give back and show our support for their hard work in this time."

