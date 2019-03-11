Kalfus & Nachman PC Offers Safe Ride Home Program for St. Patrick's Day in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va., March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Patrick's Day is notorious for being a day of celebration, parties, and drinking--especially in Norfolk. Masses of people take to the bars and streets in commemorating this tradition, leading up to the Norfolk Saint Patrick's Day parade. Kalfus & Nachman PC has partnered with Norfolk Black and White Cab to provide Safe Ride Home. Kalfus & Nachman PC proudly hosts the Safe Ride Home program for various holidays and long weekends, including New Year's Eve, Thanksgiving, the Superbowl, Labor Day Weekend, 4th of July, and more.

This program offers free rides for potential drunk drivers over the age of 21, to their place of residence. Participants may not use the service for transportation from one drinking location to another, as the purpose of the program is to offer safe transportation home. Available throughout the 757 area, participants of the Safe Ride Home Program must keep in mind not every caller can be accommodated and should have alternative plans just in case. To take advantage of this offer and do your part in keeping the roads safe, simply call (757) 855-4444 and request a cab from the Kalfus & Nachman PC Safe Ride Home program.

After 40 years of experience helping victims of drunk driving and seeing firsthand how devastating it can be, the trusted Virginia law firm continues to fight against drunk driving with efforts like these. You can rely on their legal team to get you home safely in your time of need.

To learn more about Kalfus & Nachman PC or to speak to one of their Norfolk personal injury attorneys, call (855) 880-8163.

