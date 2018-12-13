Kali-Extracts, Inc. Releases Preclinical Research Study Results on Therapy for Respiratory Disease Driving $11 Billion Treatment Market

DALLAS, December 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Kali, Inc. (Kali, Inc. dba/Kali-Extracts, Inc.) (USOTC: KALY) ("KALY") today announced the new Kali Cannabis Therapies subsidiary to develop cannabis biotechnology treatment alternatives to chemical pharmaceuticals. On November 15th, 2018, KALY acquired NCM Biotech to include a patented cannabis extraction process and associated intellectual properties consisting of years of preclinical research studies surrounding a multitude of applications of cannabis extracts derived from the patented cannabis extraction process. The acquired cannabis biotechnology intellectual properties will be contained within the new Kali Cannabis Therapies subsidiary were ongoing research and development will be conducted for the purposes of producing cannabis treatments for specific conditions.

Kali-Extracts is today releasing summary results of one of many preclinical research studies in order to present an example of the underlying value of Kali-Extracts overall cannabis biotechnology intellectual properties. An upcoming independent analyst research report on Kali-Extracts from Goldman Small Cap Research is expected to include a more comprehensive analysis of Kali-Extracts overall body of cannabis biotechnologies.

NCM Biotech (acquired by Kali-Extracts) in collaboration with Beech Tree Labs, Inc. (BTL) of Providence, Rhode Island, conducted a series of in vitro genomic experiments to evaluate the potential of cannabis extracts derived from KALY's patented extraction process in the treatment of respiratory diseases. The experiments were designed to evaluate pure cannabis extracts and cannabis extracts in combination with other therapies in the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and Asthma. There are a significant number of genes associated with COPD and Asthma. The experiments evaluated the ability of various formulations to change Asthma or COPD associated gene expressions in human small airway epithelial cells. A cannabis extract alone demonstrated remarkable activity in gene arrays by up- or down-regulating individual genes by as much as 200-fold. Genes appearing especially sensitive to the introduction of cannabis extract were associated with inflammation, healing and cancer inhibition. Results from this series of experiments provided a baseline for comparison with data from subsequent studies.

In the conduct of the study, human small airway epithelial cells (HSAEpC) were purchased from PromoCell (C-12642, Heidelberg Germany). The cells were cultured in small airway epithelial cell growth medium (C-21070) supplemented with growth medium supplement mix (C-39175). When the cells reached sufficient numbers to set up the experiment, airway epithelial cells were seeded in 6 well plates at a density of 200,000 cells per well. Cells were allowed to adhere to the bottom of the plates overnight. The following day, cells were exposed to the treatments for 24 hours. At the end of 24 hours, cells were rinsed with 1X PBS and harvested with TRIzol (Life Technologies, Carlsbad CA). Extractions for mRNA were performed at BTL facilities, quality and quantity of the mRNAs were checked using nanodrop at Brown University Genomics Core Facility. Each treatment had four replicates.

Based on the promising results of the respiratory treatment preclinical research study, NCM Biotech initiated a physiological study which has since been concluded with the research report to be forthcoming soon.

According to the World Health Organization, 65 million people have moderate to severe COPD with three million deaths annually. The treatment of COPD is currently estimated to be $5 billion in the United States and $11 billion worldwide. Some observers estimate that COPD is grossly under-diagnosed and that the market would grow significantly if improved therapeutic agents with less severe side effects were introduced as side effects prevent many COPD patients from using currently approved drugs.

"I believe the underlying value of Kali-Extracts cannabis biotechnology properties are as of yet unrecognized by the market," said Frederick Ferri, CEO of Kali-Extracts. "Doctors involved in research with our extracts have given me feedback that our extracts are superior to those of GW Pharmaceuticals [GW Pharmaceuticals, plc (NASDAQ: GWPH)]. As just one example of what our cannabis biotechnology can lead to, I believe our developing COPD therapies in combination with the potential for us to harness the patented RapidMist buccal cavity drug administration technology of Generex [Generex Biotechnology, Corp. (OTCQB: GNBT)] through our US Cannabis Health partnership, would put Kali-Extracts in front of any cannabis biotechnology company on the market. For that matter, I think Generex applying its patented RapidMist buccal cavity administration technology would bode well for Generex as well. I also happen to think that the combination of our COPD technology with the RapidMist technology of Generex would illustrate that GW Pharmaceuticals buccal drug administration is likely an infringement on Generex's RapidMist patent. In summary, the market has a lot yet to learn about Kali-extracts cannabis biotechnology. I hope the COPD example herein begins to give a glimpse of that yet to be relized value. Finally, I think the developing partnership between KALY and its other US Cannabis Health partners with Generex can put KALY, its other US Cannabis Health partners and Generex on top of their respective markets."

KALY has entered into a joint venture agreement named US Cannabis Health with Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA), and Nouveau Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (USOTC: NOUV) to combine their respective resources for the specific purpose of developing partnerships with major pharmaceutical companies to produce medical cannabis therapies.

