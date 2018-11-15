Kali-Extracts Introduces Hemp4mula CBD Infused Candy and Vapes Logo Design

DALLAS, Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kali-Extracts, Inc. (Kali, Inc. dba/Kali-Extracts, Inc.) (USOTC: KALY) ("KALY") introduced today the logo design for its Hemp4mula CBD infused candies and vapes. Last week, Kali-Extracts announced launching its own line of hemp-derived CBD infused candies and vapes under the brand name Hemp4mula. The company also announced initiating production on Hemp4mula gum with a wholesale order anticipated immediately after the completion of the hemp-derived CBD infused gum production. Kali-Extracts expects to produce hemp-derived CBD infused mints and gummies shortly after completing production of the gum. Hemp4mula vapes are anticipated to be in production early next year.

KALY recently acquired a biotech company with a patented cannabis extraction process. Accordingly, KALY updated its overall business plan (a presentation on the company's updated business plan is available on KALY's website). Hemp4mula is part of the updated business plan which management is rapidly executing. The company announced a $300,000 hemp-derived CBD extraction contract with Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) earlier this week. The CBD Kali-extracts will produce is to support PURA's contract to produce a private labeled CBD infused Water for Generex Biotechnology, (OTCQB: GNBT).

