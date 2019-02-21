Kalix Marketing Increases National Client Reach

BALTIMORE, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kalix Marketing announces the addition of new independent school clients. The schools – Fuqua School (Farmville, Va.), Garrison Forest School (Owings Mills, Md.) and St. James Academy (Monkton, Md.) – have retained Kalix Marketing to conduct in-depth market research studies. Fuqua and Garrison Forest also have engaged Kalix to leverage the research findings on their brand positioning and messaging.

Jonathan Oleisky, President, Kalix Marketing

Market research, one of the strategic marketing services offered by Kalix, will enable these independent schools to better understand their target audience in a challenging educational landscape and increasingly competitive admissions environment.

"Fuqua School has a unique set of enrollment challenges, based on our history and location in the heartland of central Virginia," says John Melton, Fuqua's head of school. "We needed a thorough, data-driven dive into who are prospective families are and why they choose – or don't choose – Fuqua. Kalix's experience and expertise with market research and independent schools has been a game-changer for us. What they uncovered is helping us redefine our marketing strategy."

Harnessing the expertise and experience of senior-level research, marketing and creative professionals, Kalix offers a unique approach to market research and strategy development to branding, creative design and digital marketing.

Kalix President Jonathan Oleisky explains of his Baltimore firm, "Every project we undertake begins with objective, third-party research on exactly what your market is saying and thinking about your school. It's the starting point for all effective marketing strategies. It's exciting to take that data and weave it into brand positioning, creative and messaging strategies – print, digital, social media – to help schools transform their enrollment marketing plans."

Meet the Kalix Marketing team at booth #361 at the NAIS (National Association of Independent Schools) Annual Conference Exhibit Hall on February 28-March 1, 2019 in Long Beach, CA.

Media Contact:

Sarah Achenbach

Director of Communications

Kalix Marketing

443-744-0725 (cell)

kalixmarketing.com

SOURCE Kalix Marketing

Related Links

http://kalixmarketing.com

