KALY - Kali-Extracts First Hemp Harvest With Anticipated $5 M Revenue Potential Expected to Boost Q4 Sales Substantially

DALLAS, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kali-Extracts, Inc. (Kali, Inc. dba/Kali-Extracts, Inc.) (USOTC: KALY) ("KALY") today announced an anticipated substantial increase in sales in Q4 2019 coming from its first hemp harvest now underway. The company announced on Monday this week having initiated its first hemp harvest. KALY has entered into a consignment contract to ultimately extract CBD from a hemp crop managed by a licensed hemp grower in the State of New York and in turn sell the CBD extract under KALY's own brand. The contract is anticipated to generate as much as $5 million in revenue for KALY. Management anticipates realizing the first revenue from the consignment contract in the fourth quarter of this year.

KALY Analyst Coverage Speculating $0.05 PPS

The company recently announced a new analyst report from Goldman Small Cap Research covering the KALY's recent biopharmaceutical cannabis extract business development updates. The report can be found in its entirety on Goldman's website www.goldmanresearch.com. The report speculates a potential KALY price per share of $0.05.

