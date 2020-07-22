KAM Yacht Sales Acquires Luke Brown Yachts

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KAM Yacht Sales, a subsidiary of Lormax Stern, today announced the acquisition of Luke Brown Yachts, known for their multifaceted services which include premier listings, charters and representing clients seeking to build custom yachts.

KAM Yacht Sales and KAM Marine, currently own and operate three marinas and boat yards in Detroit, MI and Northport, MI, and the purchase of Luke Brown Yachts expands the company's reach into the marine industry along the East Coast. Luke Brown Yachts currently operates in six different cities throughout Florida, Rhode Island and the Bahamas. KAM Yacht Sales brings an additional five locations to the portfolio throughout Michigan, Florida and Ohio, creating a team of more than 25 brokers.

The new team at Luke Brown will include KAM Yacht Sales' Daniel Stern as president, Nichole Sleiman as vice president of business operations and Max Brochert as vice president and sales manager along with Andrew Cilla and Jason Dunbar, who successfully ran the company for decades.

"We are thrilled for this new chapter at Luke Brown Yachts," said Andrew Cillia. "We will be able to expand what we offer our clients while continuing to offer all of our current services and uphold our high customer service standards."

For more information visit www.kamyachtsales.com or www.lukebrownyachts.com.

About KAM Yacht Sales

KAM Yacht Sales is a Detroit-headquartered wholesale yacht brokerage company. The president and owner, Daniel Stern, founded Kam Yacht Sales in 2006. Currently KAM Yacht Sales has brokerage in Michigan, Florida and Ohio, three sister marina companies, an expansive network of clientele and an ever-changing inventory of new and pre-owned vessels. Visit www.kamyachtsales.com to view current inventory and for more information.

About Luke Brown Yachts

Luke Brown Yachts prides itself upon being one of the most knowledgeable and professional boat brokerage houses in the industry. Besides representing buyers and sellers in the exchange of existing yachts, the Company has also become very active in representing clients who wish to build custom yachts. Luke Brown Yachts has represented clients who have had yachts constructed in countries as distant as Poland and Brazil. The firm is also involved in arranging both power and sail charters worldwide. Visit www.lukebrownyachts.com for more information.

SOURCE KAM Yacht Sales

Related Links

https://www.lukebrownyachts.com

