Kamado Joe® Introduces Pellet Joe™, A Ceramic Grill Fueled By Pellets

The Pellet Joe's patented design is thermostatically controlled to maintain the desired temperature up to 600 degrees F, higher than traditional pellet grills. Users can select from the three cooking zones: smoke (225-300 degrees F), BBQ-roast (300 – 450 degrees F), or sear (450-600 degrees F). Temperature can be easily adjusted on the grill's control knob or with the Kamado Joe app.

Grill users will use less pellets but maintain longer cooking times as a result of the ceramic chamber. Loading pellets into the grill is a breeze with the provided pellet scoop. The Pellet Joe's stainless-steel hopper holds 10 lbs. of pellets for up to 14 hours of burn time at smoking temperatures. Engineered to solve for a common pellet grill frustration, the Pellet Joe was created with pellet agitators within the integrated hopper to significantly reduce pellet bridging and jams.

"Kamado Joe has been pushing the boundaries in the ceramic grill category for over a decade, setting a new standard, and changing the way people think about kamado cooking," said Cara Finger, Chief Marketing Officer at Kamado Joe. "While we remain committed to charcoal, we are proud to take another innovative step forward today moving into a new fuel category. No matter the skill level, users can achieve the unrivaled flavor, heat retention, and temperature flexibility of kamado cooking, while controlling it all with the push of a button."

The Pellet Joe comes standard with an 18-inch cooking surface, aluminum side shelves, Air Lift™ Hinge, stainless steel latch, fiberglass gasket, smoke tower, drip bucket, two meat probes and one pit probe. The grill also accommodates most innovative Kamado Joe Classic accessories. The Pellet Joe was designed in partnership with Atlas Product Manufacturing Group and app was made possible by Desora, Inc. The Pellet Joe is available now for $1,999.99 at select independent retailers and will be available online at KamadoJoe.com in early 2021.

Kamado Joe, headquartered in Atlanta, GA, continues to perfect the ancient, Asian-style kamado grill. Kamado Joe is proud to have modernized the grill's classic style with unparalleled craftsmanship, smarter features, innovative accessories and a range of flexible cooking surfaces. With the introduction of an expanding portfolio of new products, Kamado Joe will continue to drive outdoor cooking innovation forward. Visit www.KamadoJoe.com for more information and to purchase Kamado Joe grills, accessories, and fuel.

