Kamalame Cay Announces the Launch of COCO Bahama Seaplanes

Minister of Tourism & Aviation, The Hon. Dionisio D'Aguilar said, "I am pleased to welcome a new aircraft option to The Bahamas that will increase access to our islands and allow travellers to experience the secluded paradise they are looking for right now. I cannot help but feel proud that in these challenging times a Bahamian company such as COCO Bahama Seaplanes is prepared to invest in the future of tourism in The Bahamas. I sincerely believe that with Bahamian ingenuity and determination, we will once again take our rightful place as the destination of choice for travellers worldwide."

Mr. Brian Hew, CEO of COCO Bahama Seaplanes said, "Recovery of the Family Islands will be accelerated with the arrival of COCO and importantly, without the need for additional direct government investments to expand, rehabilitate or build new airports." Mr. Hew is also the Chairman and Founder of the award-winning Kamalame Cay Private Island Resort off of Andros.

"COCO will benefit visitors to our beautiful country and will help support a more reliable domestic travel infrastructure allowing residents to move quickly and efficiently throughout The Bahamas and reducing the burden on the government to fly to small, unprofitable markets with large aircraft" he went on to say.

COCO intends to help support and expand the range of tourism offerings for domestic and international visitors in the larger Nassau and Grand Bahama markets and is already working aggressively with both independent and multinational hotels and resorts to spread tourism dollars to the Family Islands through day trips and excursions.

Mr. Tommy Turnquest, Chairman of Bahamas Air said, "The arrival of COCO Bahama Seaplanes is another important milestone for the Bahamian airline industry as we look for new ways to expand the services we provide to our residents and guests without additional financial burden on the Bahamian government."

COCO also intends to be a 'starting-point' for career-minded young Bahamians wanting a career in aviation and through a series of local and international training partnerships and scholarships will create hundreds of high-quality jobs for Bahamians with career paths including pilots, maintainers, sales, customer service, management, and support roles.

COCO Bahama Seaplanes will announce the first recipients of its annual scholarship programme for young (18 - 30 years old) Bahamian pilots later this month. Successful applicants will receive a cash contribution towards the flight school of their choice and upon successful completion, will have a contingent offer to join the crew at COCO Bahama Seaplanes.

COCO Bahama Seaplanes is committed to bringing glamour back to flying the islands of Bahamas and to playing its part in helping transform tourism and travel.

About COCO Bahama Seaplanes: COCO Bahama Seaplanes is the first, year-round, amphibious airline to debut in The Bahamas in over half a century. 100% Bahamian owned, with a fleet of state-of-the-art aircraft, two-pilot crews and world-class safety standards, COCO is bringing glamour, classic style and quality service back to flying the islands of The Bahamas. For more information and updates, visit FlyCocoBahama.com.

About Kamalame Cay: Named "No.1 Private Island Resort in The Bahamas" by both Conde Nast Traveller and Travel + Leisure for the last four years running, Kamalame Cay is the antithesis of the corporate luxury resort. Accessible only by seaplane, helicopter, or boat, this family-owned island just a mile off the world's third-largest Great Barrier Reef, boasts world-class diving, boating, and fishing, the only overwater spa in the Bahamas, and some of the finest cuisine, wine, and spirits in the tropics. (Kamalame.com)

