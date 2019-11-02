KAMARQ, Shapeshifters in the Interior Design Industry, Participates in ComplexCon

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KAMARQ is participating in ComplexCon, the world's largest festival of visionary pop culture enthusiasts and creative collaborations between the hottest brands that move our culture forward. It goes from Saturday, November 2nd to Sunday, November 3rd in Long Beach, CA.

KAMARQ is offering subscription-based furniture you can replace, exchange, or return. The Subscription fee starts only from $3.99 — just as little as a cup of coffee. KAMARQ encourages you to live a more energized and creative life by shapeshifting your space.

Inside the B11 booth, our latest collection from the creative duo of Nicola Formichetti, the fashion designer and stylist for Lady Gaga, and PJ Mattan, a Belgian-born, New York-based creative director for fashion and design brands, is showcased.

All of our pieces are made with love in Indonesia — KAMARQ translates to 'my room' in Indonesian — using 100% recycled and eco-friendly materials. KAMARQ is aiming to minimize the consumption of wood by rebuilding the furniture collected after it is exchanged or returned, without disposing it.

"ComplexCon attendees will have the opportunity to actually touch and feel our products in the booth. We'd like to change people's mindset and attitudes towards owning furniture and create new relationships there. I'm looking forward to being part of ComplexCon for the first time and meeting with all the next-gen inspiring brands and go-getters to collaborate with us and unlock the future," said Naoki Wada, Founder of KAMARQ NY, Inc.

ABOUT KAMARQ

KAMARQ is shapeshifting the interior design industry, giving you unlimited access to high-quality, original furniture designed by the world's top designers. The service starts at only $3.99 per month, and you can replace, exchange, or return anytime. If you love your product and haven't changed it for 12 months, your fee for the 13th month will be $0.99/month. Using minimal new materials, we create a brand-new piece of furniture without wasting any excess lumber. KAMARQ's new showroom is opening in Dec 2019 in New York's Soho, 151 Spring St, New York, NY, 10012.

ABOUT Nicola Formichetti & PJ Mattan

Nicola Formichetti, fashion designer, who previously served as Artistic Director of Diesel, Mugler, and Uniqlo, is known for his collaborations with creative visionaries such as Lady Gaga and founding his own streetwear brand, NICOPANDA.

Belgian Creative Director PJ Mattan has worked on groundbreaking design brands and upstarts like Hem, Fab, and Bezar, which he co-founded. His New York studio consults for a range of clients, from Italian design brand, Moroso, to Standard Hotels and Paper Magazine.

