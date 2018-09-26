Kambria Connects Pioneers Worldwide at an Innovation, Community and Impact Event in Vietnam

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Nov. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kambria ( https://www.kambria.io ), the "first-ever" open innovation blockchain project that enables and incentivizes collaboration in R&D, manufacturing, and commercialization of advanced technology, is excited to announce their Innovation, Community, and Impact: Protocol for the Future event that will take place Wednesday, November 14, 2018 from 5:30 P.M. to 8:30 P.M. in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. The event organized in partnership with Lixibox ( https://www.lixibox.com ) supports both companies initiatives of building a strong technology ecosystem in Vietnam.

"This event is about changing the tide of technology development by connecting high-impact communities and integrating people and networks around the world for global good," said Dr. Thuc Vu, Kambria's CEO and co-founder. "Our mission at Kambria is to share the spirit of open innovation and help develop communities globally that cultivate open environments so that anyone who is passionate about designing our future can contribute."

The by-invitation-only event will bring together technology pioneers and prominent startup CEOs who are interested in leveraging the power of social connections and fostering long-term partnerships from Silicon Valley to Vietnam. Attendees of the event will have the opportunity to collaborate and engage with dedicated leaders in the industry that share a common goal of making a meaningful impact for the future.

"Vietnam is growing in prominence as a 'Silicon Valley' outside of the US. We're excited to partner with Kambria and Lixibox to showcase exciting and successful efforts in this increasingly important emerging technology ecosystem, and to share ideas on how Vietnam can continue its rapid advancement," said Joe Lonsdale, General Partner at 8VC ( https://8vc.com/ ). " We're looking forward to fruitful discussions and to finding more ways to work with the top talent in Vietnam."

The event, which will be held at the Dreamplex Coworking Space in Ho Chi Minh City, kicks off with a media briefing followed by a networking opportunity with some of the most successful blockchain investors. Opening remarks will be delivered by Kambria's leadership team followed by a fireside chat with Thuc Vu, Kambria's CEO and Co-founder and Joe Lonsdale, General Partner at 8VC. A panel discussion on "Innovation, Community and Impact: Protocol for the Future" with guests from Silicon Valley will include: Joe Lonsdale (8VC), Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss (Gemini), Jack Abraham (Atomic), Jeff Lonsdale (Founders Fund), Michael Milstein (Milstein Properties & NY Private Bank & Trust), Andrew Rubin (illumio) and Elad Gil (Color Genomics). The night will conclude with an open networking session with Silicon Valley entrepreneurs and the Vietnamese tech community.

For more information on the event or to inquire about an invitation, please visit https://events.kambria.io/impact2018.

About Kambria

Founded in 2017 by the team at OhmniLabs ( https://ohmnilabs.com ), Kambria is an open innovation platform to enable and incentivize collaborations in R&D, manufacturing and commercialization of advanced technology. Kambria's mission is to enable faster, cheaper, and easier development and adoption of technologies. The founders named the platform Kambria after the Cambrian Explosion 500 million years ago, when an accelerated evolutionary rate gave rise to biodiversity and abundance. They believe the Kambria platform will be the catalyst for a similar explosion in the adoption of frontier technology. For more information, please visit https://www.kambria.io/ .

About Lixibox

Lixibox is the leading cosmetics shopping in Vietnam, a place that will bring you new shopping experience and professional customer service. Lixibox always been a pioneer in choosing and quality analysis of products because we love your skin as you do. We also have exclusive luxury international brands such as: Halio, OKAME, Lustre makeup.

Media Contact

pr@kambria.io

SOURCE Kambria

Related Links

https://www.kambria.io

