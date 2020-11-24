Kameleoon Included as New Entrant in Experience Optimization Platform Evaluation by Independent Research Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kameleoon, the leading web and full stack experimentation and personalization platform, today announced that it has been included for the first time in "The Forrester Wave™: Experience Optimization Platforms Q4 2020." In this evaluation, Kameleoon's top scores were in the criteria of performance, platform integration, execution roadmap, and experience optimization technique innovation.

Forrester Research Inc., selected and evaluated the 10 most significant providers specializing in experience optimization for this report. "The Forrester Wave™: Experience Optimization Platforms Q4 2020" evaluates the strategy, current offering and market presence of vendors. It shows how each provider measures up and helps customer insights (CI) professionals select the right one for their needs.

According to Forrester, "Kameleoon has focused its product innovation efforts on providing real-time propensity scoring of visitors, flicker free performance, and flexible consent management. … Kameleoon's ability to execute on its ambitious product road map and the strong performance of its experience optimization business are noteworthy for a new entrant into our EOP evaluation."

The report also states that, "The vendor offers an impressive array of deployment options, including SaaS, and full-on-premise. …And the products' multiple deployment options are a boon for enterprise customers. …With its real-time browser-based predictions and performance- and scalability- oriented architecture, Kameleoon's solution is a good fit for the healthcare, finance, and e-commerce industries."

"We believe our recognition in this Forrester Wave for Experience Optimization validates Kameleoon's product vision and market strategy," said Jean-René Boidron, CEO, Kameleoon. "By providing a single platform that covers all experimentation and personalization needs, brands can scale their efforts to increase engagement, conversions and revenues. This is increasingly vital in today's digital-first world."

Kameleoon is seeing growing market momentum as the rise of digital channels accelerate the need for brands to offer each and every customer an optimized, personalized experience. Other notable 2020 achievements include expanding its presence in North America, deepening its technology platform and signing 100 new international clients.

For more information on Kameleoon and the Forrester Wave click here.

About Kameleoon

Kameleoon enables brands to offer exceptional digital experiences and personalize the customer journey to maximize engagement and conversion, driving exponential online revenue growth.

Its web and full stack experimentation and personalization platform measures visitors' purchasing intention in real-time and adapts messages, content, navigation and offers on all channels. With features including A/B testing, manual user segmentation, AI predictive targeting, customer behavior tracking and real-time data, Kameleoon delivers an improved experience for each and every visitor.

Over 450 major companies worldwide rely on Kameleoon, making it the top SaaS platform for AI-driven experimentation and personalization. These include leaders in ecommerce and retail (Lidl, Rakuten, Papier), media (Mumsnet, L'Equipe, Axel Springer), travel (SNCF, Campanile, Accor), automotive (Toyota, Renault, Kia), financial services (Axa, AG2R, Credit Agricole) and health (Providence). Kameleoon is achieving annual three figure growth in both customers and revenues.

For more information visit our website , read our blog and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

SOURCE Kameleoon