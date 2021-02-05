Kami Vision Now Offers 24/7 Professional Monitoring Powered by Cove

Kami Vision and Cove are reimagining the home security industry, one that has not evolved in decades, by offering a modern, flexible and on-demand technology solution that reflects the way consumers live today. It is the first offering to include AI-powered home security cameras with easy device setup and flexible installation, plus round-the-clock professional monitoring, cancel-anytime contracts, fast emergency dispatch, fewer false alarms, and delightful customer service.

"Nothing has led to greater change in our daily routines than the COVID-19 pandemic -- how we live, work, socialize and move about the world looks nothing like it used to and that includes the amount of time we spend at home," said Robert Shelley, CEO of Cove. "As a result, our homes need to feel safe and secure. We are excited to partner with Kami because they share our vision to provide high-end technology that is built for everyone."

"At a time when safety at home has never been more important, Kami Vision and Cove are on a path to making professional-grade home security with AI more affordable and accessible to all consumers," said Yamin Durrani, CEO of Kami Vision. "Adding Cove's security equipment, technology, and professional monitoring for our users is like a big security blanket for your home so you can go about your daily life and know you are protected, should you need it."

24/7 Professional Monitoring Powered by Cove Key Features

No Monthly Contracts -- Get 24/7 Pro Monitoring on your terms, with no expensive contracts.

-- Get 24/7 Pro Monitoring on your terms, with no expensive contracts. Flexible Installation -- Easy device setup and installation makes your home securely monitored in minutes.

-- Easy device setup and installation makes your home securely monitored in minutes. Professional Monitoring -- Cove's exclusive RapidSOS emergency dispatch integration could reduce emergency response times by an estimated three to four minutes and has fewer false alarms.

-- Cove's exclusive RapidSOS emergency dispatch integration could reduce emergency response times by an estimated three to four minutes and has fewer false alarms. Delightful 24/7 Customer Support -- Around the clock rapid support through multiple channels (calling, chat, emailing) and customer-first resolution.

Pricing & Availability

24/7 Professional Monitoring with Cove is a contract-free, 24/7 alarm monitoring service available through Kami Vision that costs $24.99 per month and can be canceled anytime. It is part of the Kami Shield family of software offerings.

24/7 Professional Monitoring powered by Cove is compatible with the Kami Home app with advanced functionalities including professional monitoring with "Arm Away" and "Arm Stay" settings, real-time smart notifications and access to full-length activity alerts via secure cloud storage. All Kami Shield plans record the entire motion and capture every alert with no cool down period.

About Cove

Cove is premium home security and life safety everyone can install, afford and love. With professional-grade equipment, faster emergency dispatch, fewer false alarms, the easiest self-install, and delightful 24/7 customer service. Cove has quickly become the number one customer-rated home security on Google. You won't find a service that's as effective and affordable as Cove. For more information visit www.covesmart.com .

About Kami Vision

Kami Vision is on a path to making vision artificial intelligence (AI) affordable and accessible to all businesses and consumers. Kami Vision offers a complete set of turnkey solutions including edge-AI enabled camera devices and platforms on Cloud for building bespoke AI applications. Kami Vision enables businesses to leverage vision AI across industries like retail, healthcare, food inspection and industrial applications to automate business workflows and improve operational efficiency. For consumers, Kami offers individuals and their families smarter, more optimized security solutions, including Kami Shield, that provide safety, comfort and peace of mind. Kami Vision is based in San Jose, CA. For more information visit www.kamivision.com and follow on LinkedIn .

