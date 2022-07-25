KaMin LLC Announces Global Price Increase for Kaolin Performance Minerals

MACON, Ga., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KaMin LLC and CADAM S.A. today announced a price increase on their kaolin products in global markets effective August 15, 2022, or as contracts allow.

Continued inflation on raw materials, input chemicals, and labor coupled with unprecedented electricity prices have created additional cost pressures in all areas of production. KaMin and CADAM are continuing to invest in continuous improvement projects and have active programs in all areas of our business to reduce costs. Unfortunately, our efforts have not been enough to offset these increases, which must now be passed to customers to ensure that KaMin and CADAM can continue to deliver on our vision to be a global leader in performance minerals.

The companies will communicate specific increases directly to customers.

For further information, customers are encouraged to contact their local sales representatives

About KaMin LLC and CADAM S.A. – Our vision is to be a global leader in performance minerals that enable innovative product solutions for everyday life. KaMin and CADAM have more than 90 years of experience delivering performance mineral solutions in a broad spectrum of end use markets including: building & construction, automotive & catalyst, agriculture, health & beauty, packaging, and specialty & graphic paper. The companies mine, produce, and distribute products from three US plants located in Georgia – Macon, Sandersville and Wrens – and internationally at production and converting facilities in South America (Brazil) and Europe (Belgium).

