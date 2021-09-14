Kaminski Auctions Holds Special Fall Fine Art Auction on Sunday, September 19th

In addition to these important New England collections, a collection of mid-century works found in a storeroom at the Stony Brook Southhampton Hospital, NY during the pandemic features works by Calder, Willem de Kooning, Robert Dash, Esteban Vincente, and a series of woodcuts by the artist Rose de Rose, a Southampton socialite. More than 100 artworks by mid-century artists from 1950s through the 1990's will be represented with all proceeds benefiting the Southhampton Hospital Association.

The top value lot in the auction is a maritime painting by Robert Salmon, British (1775-1845) titled" An Armed Merchantman on the Mersey Passing Bidston in Wirral 1803", oil on canvas, signed in the lower-left corner R.S. 1809, and hosting a Richard Green, London label, verso. This significant painting measures 32 inches by 52 inches and is estimated at $30,000-$50,000.

Cape Ann and New England paintings in the sale include works by Emile Gruppe, Anthony Thieme, Antonio Cirino, A. Hibbard, Aiden Lassell Ripley, Charles Movalli, Donald Mosher, and Kenneth Knowles among others. There are also paintings by Gertrude Abercrombie, Thomas Joseph, and Howard Behrens.

The highlight of the Southhampton Hospital collection is a Calder, Boomerang, print, from 1971, as well as a series of abstract prints, and etchings, by Willem De Kooning, Butchkes, Esteban Vicente, Robert Dash, Najdzionek, K. B. Howard, M. Radzow, Syd Solomon, Rodolfo (1930-2002) and over a dozen wood carvings by Rose de Rose.

Preview for this exciting auction is at the North Shore Art Association, 11 Pirates Lane in Gloucester, Massachusetts, Friday and Saturday, September 17 & 18, from 10:00 AM -5:00 PM and starting a 9:00 AM on Sunday, September 19th. The preview is open while the auction is live.

Please go to www.kaminskiauctions.com to preview the auction and sign up to bid with KaminskiLIVE. Please direct all calls to 978-927-2223.

