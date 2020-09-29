Kaminski Hosts Extensive Auction of Fine Furnishings from Waldorf Astoria New York

Andrew Miller, CEO of Dajia US, the owner and developer of Waldorf Astoria New York, stated, "Many of the pieces for auction have been a witness to history, and we are excited to see them find new life in the homes of avid collectors." When asked about the potential revenue from such an expansive auction, Miller added, "From one New York City landmark to another, we are extremely happy that St. Bartholomew's Conservancy will receive the proceeds in support of their valuable work."

People from all across the world will have the opportunity to own pieces from Waldorf Astoria New York, a beacon of timeless glamour which has defined luxury for nearly a century—home to Hollywood's elite, host to countless world leaders, and the site of notable cultural events and galas. Over 15,000 items will be available for bidding, such as 19th-century French furniture from 142 Towers suites, including the Windsor Suite, the Presidential Suite, and the Royal Suite. Art, chandeliers, and décor from the famous Bull and Bear bar, La Chine restaurant, and Peacock Alley, will be up for bidding as well.

"We can't wait to bring this immense, once-in-a-lifetime auction to life," said Frank Kaminski, CEO and Owner of Kaminski Auctions. "Given the variety of items up for auction and rich history of the property, we expect to attract bidders from across the globe. The range of the auction is really quite extensive. There are pieces from the suites that world leaders, U.S. Presidents, and celebrities frequented. There are exquisite furnishings from the hotel's notable restaurants and lounges. Needless to say, there's something for everyone."

While many incredible pieces will hit the auction blocks on October 10th, select items from the hotel are historically priceless and have been carefully preserved for future display in the hotel upon reopening. A best-in-class team of preservationists working on the restoration of Waldorf Astoria New York thoroughly analyzed the contents of the hotel and identified key historical artifacts. Notable items like the Spirit of Achievement statue that graces the Park Avenue entrance, the 1893 World's Fair Clock which anchors the central lobby, acclaimed American composer Cole Porter's 1907 Steinway grand piano, a John F. Kennedy Rocking Chair, and more have all been carefully analyzed, conserved, and restored for future generations to enjoy.

"We are grateful for the continued generosity of our neighbor and fellow landmark Waldorf Astoria New York," said Carole Bailey French, President of St. Bartholomew's Conservancy and named a Living Landmark by the New York Landmarks Conservancy in 2019. "An auction of this magnitude will have a significant impact on our restoration efforts of St. Bartholomew's Church."

Online bidding is available beginning October 3rd through KaminskiLIVE, Live Auctioneers, and Invaluable. In person previews will also begin on October 3rd at 2 Galleria Drive, Taunton, Massachusetts. The two-week live auction will launch on October 17th, and event organizers have made all preparation to carefully comply with all Massachusetts COVID-19 guidelines.

To view the complete list of inventory available for auction, please visit www.kaminskiauctions.com .

For more information or questions, please email Ashton McLeod at [email protected] or call 352-857-1530.

About Kaminski Auctions

Kaminski Auctions, located on the North Shore of Boston, has been serving the New England antiques market for over 35 years as a full-service auction house and appraisal service for fine art, antiques and estates. Our state-of-the-art auction gallery is located at 117 Elliott St. (Rt. 62), Beverly, Massachusetts. Kaminski Auctions hosts 24 auctions a year. In today's highly competitive market of fine art and antiques, Kaminski Auctions provides its customers with international exposure for their items on three live bidding platforms and bicoastal services with east coast offices in Beverly, Massachusetts and West Palm Beach, Florida and west coast offices in Beverly Hills, Santa Barbara and San Diego, California.

About St. Bartholomew's Conservancy

St. Bartholomew's Conservancy, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation dedicated to the restoration and preservation of the exteriors and gardens of St. Bartholomew's Church and Community House, the celebrated New York City and National Historic Landmark. An architectural treasure designed in 1914 by Bertram G Goodhue, replete with the works of distinguished American artists, and the home of New York City's largest pipe organ with 12,000+ pipes, the St. Bartholomew's site is one of the few remaining low-rise open spaces amidst the bustle and roar of midtown Manhattan. To learn more, visit stbconservancy.org.

About Waldorf Astoria New York

Waldorf Astoria New York is a celebrated New York City landmark that has been a beacon of timeless glamour and luxury for nearly a century—home to Hollywood's elite, host to countless world leaders, and the site of notable cultural events and galas. When the Waldorf Astoria opened in 1931, it was the largest and tallest hotel in the world and remains one of New York City's most prominent landmarks. The property is in the midst of an unprecedented restoration with great attention given to the preservation of the original Art Deco design. The project is being undertaken by developer Dajia Insurance Group, the architect Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, and interior designers Jean-Louis Deniot and Pierre-Yves Rochon. This talented team has invested years of work to understand the building's history and maintain its heritage for future generations, while bringing it into a new age. When it reopens, the full block property will include 375 condominium residences in The Towers of the Waldorf Astoria and 375 keys in the Waldorf Astoria New York hotel.

