Kaminski to auction contents of Elvis Presley's "Honeymoon Hideaway," Palm Springs estate

The house achieved worldwide notoriety in 1966 when Elvis took over the estate. "On May 1st, 1967, Elvis and Priscilla slipped out of the house in the middle of the night, in order to evade the watchful eye of Hollywood gossip reporter Rona Barrett." They jetted to Las Vegas for their wedding. They returned later that same day to Palm Springs to the "Honeymoon Hideaway" for a wedding reception and extended honeymoon stay.

In the November 2008, issue of Architectural Digest. the houses' mid- century style was referred to as Palm Springs Modernism.

The Estate has been painstakingly restored to look as it did during its golden era in the 1960's, when both Elvis and Priscilla called it home. Priscilla was so enamored with the living room design she created two of the most expensive suites at the Graceland Hotel as replicas of the "Honeymoon Hideaway."

The contents on offer at Kaminski's, Saturday, January 16th auction features the furniture, furnishings and framed Elvis photographs, movie posters, and assorted Elvis memorabilia from the Robert Alexander Estate. The Alexander collection of memorabilia includes clothing, a Las Vegas costume, original Elvis sneakers, gold and platinum record plaques, guitars, and all types of ephemera including Life magazines, cookbooks, photographs, etc. Mid-century modern furniture collectors will swoon over chrome chairs with animal print fabric, black leather sofas, mirrored vanities and a complete replica of the master bedroom of Elvis and Pricilla.

Although not all original to the King himself, his legions of fans will not want to miss this opportunity to own a piece of Elvis and Priscilla history.

