KAMMCO Collaboration With Military Health System to Deliver Critical Health Information Across the Globe

TOPEKA, Kan., Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On Aug. 30, the Military Health System (MHS) added critical medical information from seven physician-led health information exchanges (HIEs) across the nation. This was facilitated by the Kansas Health Information Network (KHIN), KAMMCO and the eHealth Exchange. Laura McCrary, Ed.D, Executive Director of KHIN comments on the significance, "This represents the growing capabilities of HIEs to share records in all locations from which a patient has received care."

With this new development, medical records can be shared across the world as military personnel and their families transition between multiple locations, stateside or overseas. Military hospitals and clinics now can quickly and securely access patients' personal health information 24/7 and have access from the physician-led HIEs in Kansas, Connecticut, New Jersey, South Carolina, Georgia, Missouri and Louisiana.

"MHS cares for 9.4 million beneficiaries, delivering care globally in military hospitals and clinics and providing coordinated, integrated care through civilian networks," said Kimberly Heermann-Do, Health Information Exchange Office Lead in the EHR Modernization Program Management Office. Heermann-Do added, "Through HIEs, records are available securely from the private sector if the HIE is onboarded to the MHS. Having access to records for patients across the KAMMCO network will assist MHS providers with clinical decisions."

"The Medical Society of New Jersey (MSNJ) has a long history of supporting the healthcare needs of our active duty military in New Jersey. Sharing clinical information from our physician practices with MHS through OneHealth New Jersey furthers our support in this important area," shared Larry Downs, JD, MSNJ CEO. "With a large joint base located in New Jersey our physician members provide care to many active duty military and their families." MSNJ is one of seven medical societies who partner with KAMMCO in the delivery of a physician-led health information exchange platform.

Kurt Scott, KAMMCO CEO said, "KAMMCO provides a critical service to make patients' medical records available wherever they receive care. It is a privilege that we can now deliver lab results, current medications and health histories for servicemen and women across the globe. We are proud that MHS can query our HIEs and effectively use the clinical data they access."

About KAMMCO

KAMMCO is a provider-led medical professional liability insurer affiliated with the Kansas Medical Society. KAMMCO's provider-led approach uniquely positions it to help physicians, other healthcare providers, integrated delivery networks, accountable care organizations, and others seeking to improve patient outcomes and adapt to new performance-based payment models through the use of data analytics and business intelligence tools. KAMMCO is now delivering health information exchange and analytics products and services in partnership with medical societies in six states beyond Kansas, including Georgia, South Carolina, Connecticut, New Jersey, Missouri, and Louisiana. For more information visit www.KAMMCO.com.

About Kansas Health Information Network (KHIN)

KHIN's mission is to improve healthcare quality, coordination and efficiency through the exchange of health information at the point of care utilizing a secure electronic network provided by a collaboration of healthcare organizations. KHIN is a provider-led 501(c)(3). Its goals are to ensure providers, patients and communities have long-term access to cost effective, sustainable health information exchange aligned with costs distributed across a broad user base. It also encourages and removes barriers so communities and regions can focus on quality improvement, patient centered medical home and entrepreneurial strategies that effect local health outcomes. For more information, visit www.khinonline.org.

Lisa Ignoto

Vice President, Marketing and Business Development

KAMMCO

lignoto@kammco.com

800.232.2259

SOURCE KAMMCO

Related Links

http://www.kammco.com

