KANAL D DRAMA BRINGS "JUEGOS DEL DESTINO" TO THE U.S. HISPANIC AUDIENCE

"Last year, American viewers took full advantage of their viewing options, and drama was one of the favorite genres. Interestingly, many of the productions that dominated the ratings were foreign series that were not made specifically for the U.S. audience. So, we are convinced that Kanal D Drama's Turkish series will continue to have the impact and acceptance that good content brings," said Francheska León de la Barra, Marketing Director of Kanal D Drama in the U.S. and LatAm. "The U.S. audience continues to ask for and embrace universal stories where women are the protagonists, like ' Juegos del Destino' . We are sure this series will immediately captivate our fans."

Juegos del Destino (Baht Oyunu) is a romantic comedy that tells the story of Ada (Cemre Baysel), who grew up among superstitious women, believing that the women in her family are haunted by a curse that forces them to marry the first man they fall in love with, in order to be happy, or they will be unhappy all their lives. But fate has prepared a surprise for Ada, who after discovering that Rüzgar (İdris Nebi Taşkan), the man she has married, has deceived her, decides to act to avoid being a victim of the family curse. As part of her plan, she begins working for the attractive and charismatic Bora (Aytaç Şaşmaz). This will quickly take her on a challenging and romantic journey, which will force her to question everything she believes, and the superstitions she has grown up with. Will Ada decide to remain a prisoner of the family tradition, or will she risk everything for true love?

The cast of Juegos del Destino features a group of young actors who are emerging from the flourishing Kanal D drama factory. The series also features the stellar performance of model and actress Aslı Sümen (Tuğçe), who represented Turkey at the Miss World pageant in 2017.

Kanal D Drama, the first 24/7 Turkish drama channel, is owned by Kanal D International Networks, and currently airs in 15 countries on three continents. It is the result of a strategic alliance between Kanal D International and Thema America, which is responsible for managing, operating, and distributing the Spanish-language signal and the Kanal D Drama streaming platform in the U.S., Spain, and Latin America. Thema America also presents other versions of Kanal D Drama in Albania, France, and Kosovo.

Juegos del Destino premieres on February 10 on Kanal D Drama. It will be broadcast on the linear channel. and through the Kanal D Drama app, from Monday to Friday at 12:30 a.m. Eastern / 9:30 p.m Pacific via Xfinity and Verizon FiOS (channel 1586).



About Thema America:

THEMA, a Canal+ group company, is a leading distributor of thematic and multicultural content on all platforms for MVPDs (Multichannel Video Programming Distributors). It has a varied portfolio of more than 180 channels worldwide. Its portfolio includes, among others, Kanal D Drama, in association with Kanal D International; MEZZO Live HD a Canal+'s, also it offers Mexico's leading channels, Once Mexico and Canal 22 International, and the Dominican Republic's Telemicro Internacional, among others.

About Kanal D International:

Kanal D International is the global business arm of Demirören Media Group, Europe's leading media organization operating at television, newspaper, internet and magazine publishing and distribution industries. Since 2018, Kanal D International has widened its presence at the content world with Kanal D International Networks brand to reach the end-user. The distribution arm of the company continues its activities under the brand Kanal D International and Kanal D International Networks is the name of the business line that holds all linear assets.

