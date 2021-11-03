Kanal D Drama Presents The Exclusive U.S. Premiere Of "Hekimoglu"

"Audiences have always had a thing for medical dramas on television for decades, and now more than ever in a post pandemic era. In this series the main character inspired by the award-winning medical drama Dr. House, plays a sarcastic and antisocial doctor. Dr. Hekimoglu, while unlikeable, is a genius, and he develops a great reputation for solving the most perplexing medical cases. I'm sure this captivating drama will resonate with the Hispanic audience from the first episode," said Francheska León de la Barra, Marketing Director for Kanal D Drama in the U.S. and LatAm.

"Hekimoglu" is an adaptation of the famous U.S. series "House, M.D." The Turkish version features Timuçin Esen (Cruzando Mares) in the lead role of Dr. Ateş Hekimoglu, a renowned physician in infectious diseases and nephrology. Each episode of the series follows this exceptional doctor, with his somewhat gruff and antisocial character, who is as witty as he is arrogant, leading a team of young doctors, who do everything possible to help their patients and solve the puzzling medical cases that arrive at the hospital.

"Hekimoglu" premieres in the U.S. on Kanal D Drama on November 16. It will air Monday through Friday at 8:20 p.m. Eastern / 5:20 p.m. Pacific via Xfinity and Verizon FiOS (channel 1586), and it will also be available for streaming via Kanal D Drama's app. Watch the official trailer here: https://youtu.be/Doy8915Hiec

Kanal D Drama is the first 24/7 channel that presents Turkish dramas in Spanish. It is owned by Kanal D International Networks and currently reaches 14 countries on three continents. The result of a strategic alliance between Kanal D International and Thema America, it is responsible for managing, operating, and distributing Kanal D Drama's Spanish-language programming in the United States and Latin America, including Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Nicaragua, and Uruguay. There are also other versions of Kanal D Drama in Albania, France, and Kosovo.

For more information about Kanal D Drama, its linear programming, and its SVOD service in the United States, visit www.kanalddrama.com and follow us on YouTube , Facebook , Instagram, and Spotify.

About Thema America:

THEMA, a Canal+ group company, is a leading distributor of thematic and multicultural content on all platforms for MVPDs (Multichannel Video Programming Distributors). It has a varied portfolio of more than 180 channels worldwide. Its portfolio includes, among others, Kanal D Drama, in association with Kanal D International; MEZZO Live HD a Canal+'s, also it offers Mexico's leading channels, Once Mexico and Canal 22 International, and the Dominican Republic's Telemicro Internacional, among others.

About Kanal D International:

Kanal D International is the global business arm of Demirören Media Group, Europe's leading media organization operating at television, newspaper, internet and magazine publishing and distribution industries. Since 2018, Kanal D International has widened its presence at the content world with Kanal D International Networks brand to reach the end-user. The distribution arm of the company continues its activities under the brand Kanal D International and Kanal D International Networks is the name of the business line that holds all linear assets.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1677950/Hekimoglu.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1488303/KANAL_D_DRAMA_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Thema America