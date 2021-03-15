Kanal D Drama Reaches More Hispanic Households In The U.S. Through Verizon

MIAMI, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- THEMA América, a Canal+ group company, announced today that Kanal D Drama is available in HD starting this month to all subscribers of the Verizon Fios TV Mundo and Mundo Total packages through channel 1586. Verizon is the second U.S. operator to offer the channel exclusively dedicated to presenting captivating Turkish dramas in Spanish.

Patrick Rivet, CEO of Thema America, said, "We are very excited to start this year by closing this strategic agreement with Verizon, which strengthens our relationship with this great partner as well as our position in the U.S. Hispanic market. This expansion of Kanal D Drama to Fios TV reaffirms our commitment to continue keeping the Spanish-speaking audience company with our varied offer of the best Turkish productions."

"We are pleased to see the Kanal D Drama brand expand rapidly in the U.S. as it joins the Fios TV offering. Since their launch, Turkish productions have had great acceptance in the U.S., captivating a larger Spanish-speaking audience each month," said Kerim Emrah Turna, Executive Director of Kanal D International. "We are proud that Kanal D Drama's impressive titles will reach even more homes in the United States in a year where we expect to continue growing Kanal D Drama's reach."

Launched in the U.S.A in late 2019, offering over 1,500 hours annually of Turkish dramas dubbed in Spanish, Kanal D Drama celebrated its first year in the U.S. Hispanic market with continuous growth reaching excellent viewing performance and dramatic ratings increase in 2020.

The Turkish miniseries presented by Kanal D Drama have become audience favorites, with titles such as 'Así Es la Vida', 'El Precio del Amor, and 'Secretos Prohibidos', dramas that played a fundamental role last summer in keeping company with the audience, who stayed at home enjoying their favorite series. Currently, fans of Turkish dramas in the U.S. can enjoy super productions such as 'Mi Vida Eres Tú', 'Gumus', 'Tormenta de Pasiones', 'La Sombra del Pasado', 'Por Mi Hijo', and 'La Familia' on Kanal D Drama via Verizon Fios TV, and Xfinity.

Kanal D Drama is the first 24/7 Turkish drama channel owned by Kanal D International Networks and currently reaches 15 countries in 3 continents. Product of a strategic alliance with Kanal D International, Thema America manages, operates, and distributes Spanish-language signals for Kanal D Drama in the USA and Latin America including: Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, and Uruguay. International versions of Kanal D Drama channel are also available in Albania, France, and Kosovo.

For more information about Kanal D Drama and its programming in U.S. visit: https://www.kanalddrama.com/US/inicio/

About Thema America:

THEMA, a Canal+ group company, is a leading distributor of thematic and multicultural content on all platforms for MVPDs (Multichannel Video Programming Distributors). It has a varied portfolio of more than 180 channels worldwide. Its portfolio includes, among others, Kanal D Drama, in association with Kanal D International; MEZZO Live HD a Canal+'s channel serving Hispanic communities in the U.S., also it offers Mexico's leading channels, Once Mexico and Canal 22 International, and the Dominican Republic's Telemicro Internacional, among others.

About Kanal D International:

Kanal D International is the global business arm of Demirören Media Group, Europe's leading media organization operating at television, newspaper, internet and magazine publishing and distribution industries. Since 2018, Kanal D International has widened its presence at the content world with Kanal D International Networks brand to reach the end-user. The distribution arm of the company continues its activities under the brand Kanal D International and Kanal D International Networks is the name of the business line that holds all linear assets.

