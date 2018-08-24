Kandi Electric Vehicles Unveiling Brings Out Texas State Reps, Mayor Of Garland & More

The cutting edge electric vehicles were officially unveiled to automotive media, select dealers and powersports professionals on August 21. The momentous event included congratulatory speeches delivered by Garland Mayor Pro Tem Rich Aubin, State Representatives Angie Chen Button and Cindy Burkett as well as Garland Chamber of Commerce CEO Paul Mayer. During the event, State Rep. Cindy Burkett, R-District 113, honored Sportsman Country Chairman David Shan with a commemorative Texas flag.

Ushering in a new automotive era, the all-electric Kandi vehicles are loaded with advanced technology that aims to maximize functionality, efficiency and performance. The brand hopes to not only serve the dramatically growing number of environmentally conscious consumers across the country, but also the population of consumers who may be unfamiliar with the bountiful benefits of electric driving.

"This is electrifying news, literally," jokes Sportsman Country CEO Johnny Tai. "The charging port settings, software system language and the user interface were upgraded from the original models to satisfy U.S. market needs. They are now compatible with DOT standards and conventional charging stations."

"Recently, we have conducted a series of surveys regarding the consumers' preference for pure electric vehicle products in the American market," said Kandi CEO Hu Xiaoming. The Company found that these two models should be very competitive in America. "I am very pleased about the efficiency and diligence in our technical staff and US sales team in terms of preparation. It took our team less than a month to complete the upgrades necessary to comply with US standards. We will continue our efforts to expand our US market."

Dallas-based Sportsman Country was formed last year when Bennche and Massimo Motor joined forces to expand the reach of their ATV/UTV business. At that time, Tai told the dealers "Access to Kandi's EV technology is an opportunity for our existing dealers, but we are actively and aggressively seeking qualified EV dealers as well as potential OEM partners."

Dealers interested in learning more about Kandi EV opportunities are encouraged to contact via Email: info@sportsmancountry.com

SOURCE Sportsman Country