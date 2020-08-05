Kane Brown and The Crown Royal Purple Bag Project Team Up with Veterans to Release "Homesick (Veterans Version)" and Give Back to American Heroes

For every stream of "Homesick (Veterans Version)" The Crown Royal Purple Bag Project will pack 1 bag to be donated as a care package to non-profit Packages From Home as part of the brand's goal of one million bags by the end of 2020, and will donate $1 to community-based 501(c)3 organization Minority Veterans of America, up to $100,000. Crown Royal and Kane Brown are committed to supporting the American heroes who have generously served our country during these unprecedented times, including frontline and essential workers, first responders, healthcare workers, active-duty military servicemembers and those who are fighting for social justice in the minority veteran community.

Originally written by Brown, "Homesick" was dedicated to members of the military. The "Homesick (Veterans Version)" track, available on streaming services on August 5th, is a reimagined ballad featuring the vocals of veterans Generald Wilson, Retired Petty Officer First Class, U.S. Navy; J.W. Cortés, Retired Gunnery Sergeant, U.S. Marines; and Sal Gonzalez, Retired Lance Corporal, U.S. Marines. It is available to stream HERE.

"I'm honored to partner with The Crown Royal Purple Bag Project and release 'Homesick (Veterans Version)' in recognition of the American servicemen and women who have given so generously during this difficult time," said Kane Brown. "I also recognize the incredible importance of acknowledging the service our minority veterans have made for this country. My hope is this remix shines a light of hope and generosity, to uplift our heroes during this time."

"As a veteran, it means so much to work with a brand that has a long history of supporting service men and women," said J.W. Cortés. "I want this remix to serve as an anthem for all American heroes as we continue to work together for a better tomorrow."

"Our iconic purple bag is a symbol of generosity and we're proud that The Crown Royal Purple Bag Project can help give back to those who have given so much of themselves," said Sophie Kelly, SVP, Whiskies, Diageo NA. "We're so grateful for the support of Kane and our veteran partners, as well as Packages from Home and Minority Veterans of America, as we continue to give back to those who protect and serve our country."

While life looks different today than it did before, Crown Royal hopes you raise a glass at home while listening to the "Homesick (Veterans Version)." As always, please drink responsibly.

About The Crown Royal Purple Bag Project

After over a decade of giving back to military servicemembers, in 2018, Crown Royal formally launched The Purple Bag Project to use the brand's iconic purple bags in a greater, more purposeful way. In partnership with non-profit Packages From Home, Crown Royal announced its goal of packing one million care packages for American military heroes by the end of 2020.

About Crown Royal

Crown Royal Canadian Whisky is the number-one selling Canadian whisky brand in the world and has a tradition as long and distinctive as its taste. Specially blended to commemorate a grand tour of Canada made by King George VI and Queen Elizabeth of Great Britain in 1939, Crown Royal's smooth, elegant flavor and gift-worthy presentation reflect its regal origins – it is considered the epitome of Canadian whisky. For more information, visit www.crownroyal.com. Crown Royal encourages all consumers to please enjoy responsibly.

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives and ways to share best practice.

Follow us on Twitter for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

About Kane Brown

With his #1 Billboard 200 release, Experiment, Kane Brown became the only male country artist in more than 24 years to debut at the top of the Billboard 200, and only one of three country artists to top the Billboard 200 chart all year (2018). An "artist to pay attention to" and "the future of country" (Billboard), Brown was named a Breakthrough Artist of the Year by the Associated Press and one of "31 People Changing the South" (Time).

The AMA, ACM, Billboard and People's Choice Award winning and nominated artist is one of only five country acts with multiple 5X Platinum hits (joining Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, Sam Hunt and Taylor Swift). Brown first topped the Billboard Top Country Albums chart with the release of his self-titled debut album (2016) and again with the release of Kane Brown Deluxe Edition (2017), which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums and Top 5 on Billboard 200.

With his debut album, Brown made history by becoming the first artist to top all five Billboard Country Charts with his breakthrough #1 Top Country Album; #1 debuting Country Digital Song, the 5X Platinum "Heaven" and #1 Country Airplay, Hot Country Song and Country Streaming Song, the 5X Platinum "What Ifs." For more on Kane Brown, visit KaneBrownMusic.com.

About Packages From Home

Packages From Home is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, founded by an Army mom after she realized that her son was the only soldier in his unit receiving care packages and letters from home. Today, Packages From Home serves active duty U.S. military members from all branches who are stationed or deployed overseas, as well as homeless, transitioning, and at-risk veterans by providing them with requested food, hygiene, and entertainment items to boost morale and quality of life. Since 2004, Packages From Home has shipped more than 115,000 care packages and 282,000 lbs. of bulk supplies overseas, provided more than 66,000 lbs. of food and personal care items to homeless veterans, and served over 575,000 individual servicemembers. In 2020, in partnership with The Crown Royal Purple Bag Project, and in service of the "Homesick (Veterans Version)" track, Packages From Home will expand its distribution network beyond the military to also include other American heroes such as frontline workers, essential workers and healthcare workers.

About Minority Veterans of America

Minority Veterans of America (MVA) is a non-partisan, non-profit organization that was designed to create belonging and advance equity for underrepresented veterans, such as womxn, people of color, LGBTQ, and religious minorities. The organization aims to transform the narrative of the American veteran by building an interconnected community, fostering greater understanding of our memberships' identities, and serving minority veterans through the development of targeted programming and advocacy. For more information, visit www.minorityvets.org.

CONTACTS:

Cristina Rodriguez

TAYLOR

(704) 644-6915

[email protected]

Michelle Sibley

DIAGEO

(646) 223-2168

[email protected]

SOURCE Crown Royal

Related Links

https://www.crownroyal.com

