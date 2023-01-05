Kanguru Expands Its Product Line with New USBtoCloud® Backup Option For Defender® Hardware Encrypted USB Drives

MILLIS, Mass., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kanguru, the US-based, Secure Data Storage provider, today announces the expansion of its industry leading Defender® product line of Hardware Encrypted USB Drives with an innovative and market proven USBtoCloud® portable software app by ClevX*.



Consumers now have the option of automatically backing up their Defender drives to their preferred cloud storage provider such as OneDrive, OneDrive for Business, Amazon S3, Google Drive, Dropbox, Box, and others plus NAS via included USBtoCloud software. All data in transit and in the cloud could be encrypted with a FIPS-validated AES256Bit encryption engine included in the app, providing additional level of security for data stored in the cloud. In the event a Defender USB flash drive is ever lost or stolen, the encrypted data can be recovered through secure restore options made available by the USBtoCloud app.

"We are excited to offer innovative cloud backup to our existing and new Defender drives. USBtoCloud provides an additional value for customers that wish to store encrypted backups of their USB data both offline and online," says Nate Cote, Executive VP at Kanguru. "In tandem with the superb benefits of military grade hardware encryption and onboard Antivirus, clients now have the option to back up their data in an encrypted format on a range of global cloud locations for easy access. Anytime. Anywhere."

Unlike the commercially available USBtoCloud app (by ClevX) that provides users with a number of cloud options (Win/Mac; 11 clouds + NAS supported; multilanguage support - 12 languages) to pick from, the new Kanguru/ClevX offering is focused more on the secure drive markets and offers an option to configure users' preferences with an easy to use secure handshake configuration setup between the USB drive and their preferred cloud provider. IT Admins/IT Managers now can set up default cloud or NAS options they would like their users to use.

"Together with the Kanguru team, we are glad to offer an additional value to security-oriented customers that Kanguru serves and appreciate the opportunity to provide a seamlessly integrated option for IT Admins/Managers to select and enforce via Kanguru Remote Management Console the cloud(s) they allow for their end-users to use," says Lev Bolotin, Founder and CEO of ClevX.

For organizations using Kanguru Remote Management Console™ (KRMC™) integrated with their Defender USB drives, administrators can make the backup option available to specified users, show and hide preferences and manage permissions for the USBtoCloud feature as well as all of the security features of the drives.

About Kanguru:

Kanguru is a global leader in manufacturing best-of-breed, military-grade, data security USB storage products. With FIPS 140-2 Certified, AES 256-Bit hardware encrypted Defender® secure USB drives and fully-integrated remote management, Kanguru is committed to offering its security-conscious customers world-class data protection. Along with secure firmware, award-winning antivirus/malware, and USB devices with a physical write protect switch, Kanguru also manufactures high-speed non-encrypted USB data storage drives, quality duplication equipment for cloning hard drives, SSDs, blu-ray, DVD discs, optical drives and more. For more information on Kanguru, please visit kanguru.com.

About ClevX:

ClevX—Your Innovation Partner—is a Seattle-based information security technology company. It is focused on the security/mobility markets, in which ClevX pioneered its award-winning DATALOCK® Secured portable data storage drives (OS-agnostic, hardware-encrypted, with keypad- or phone-activated, managed, bootable) and easy-to-use portable software and mobile apps for secure drives for business and personal use. ClevX differentiates itself by creating solutions that are simple, clever, and elegant.

For more information, please visit: www.clevx.com

*USBtoCloud technology licensed from ClevX, LLC. U.S. Patent. clevx.com/patents. USBtoCloud related TMs are owned by ClevX, LLC.

