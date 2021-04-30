Kansas City Life Announces First Quarter 2021 Results

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kansas City Life Insurance Company recorded a net loss of $0.7 million or $0.07 per share in the first quarter of 2021 compared to net income of $0.2 million or $0.02 per share in the first quarter of 2020.

The largest contributors in the decline in net income in 2021 compared to 2020 were a decrease in premiums, net of reinsurance, and an increase in policyholder benefits. The increase in policyholder benefits reflected higher death benefits. In addition, an increase in income tax expense also contributed to lower net income. Partially offsetting these were an increase in net realized investment gains and lower amortization of deferred acquisition costs compared to the prior year.

The COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted results in both the first quarters of 2021 and 2020. The primary impact during the first quarter of 2021 was a negative effect on mortality experience, which contributed to higher policyholder benefits. The primary impact of the pandemic during the first quarter of 2020 was increased financial market volatility.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company (OTCQX: KCLI) was established in 1895 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri. The Company's primary business is providing financial protection through the sale of life insurance and annuities. The Company operates in 49 states and the District of Columbia. For more information, please visit www.kclife.com.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company Condensed Consolidated Income Statement (amounts in thousands, except share data)



Quarter Ended

March 31

2021

2020 Revenues $ 122,331

$ 123,035 Net income (loss) $ (668)

$ 150 Net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted $ (0.07)

$ 0.02 Dividends paid $ 0.27

$ 0.27 Average number of shares outstanding

9,683,414



9,683,414













SOURCE Kansas City Life Insurance Company

Related Links

http://www.kclife.com

