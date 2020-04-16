Kansas City Life Announces Participation Options for Annual Shareholder Meeting

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kansas City Life Insurance Company (OTCQX: KCLI) is offering our shareholders the opportunity to participate in our annual shareholder meeting on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at 9:00am by telephonic means as an alternative to attending in person.

This alternative is meant to address the ability of our shareholders to participate in our Annual Meeting while supporting the health and well-being of our employees, shareholders, and our community during the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19).

As you may know, State restrictions limit the number of shareholders we can host in person in our Home Office and dictates we observe certain social distancing standards for those who do attend the meeting in person. As a result, we encourage any shareholders who had planned on attending the meeting to attend by telephone as provided below:

Call-in Number: 1-415-655-0003



Access Code: 269 533 476#

Shareholders who still plan on attending the meeting in person should contact us in advance at [email protected], and will be subject to our new health safety protocols for visiting our building. Seating will be spaced to allow social distancing. We will not be offering drinks or our famous cookies in order to maintain a safe environment.

To participate by telephone, dial the call-in number prior to the meeting time. The call-in number will be active 15 minutes before the start of the meeting.

As described in the previously distributed proxy materials, you are entitled to participate in the Annual Meeting if you were a shareholder of record as of the close of business on March 9, 2020, the record date, or hold a legal proxy for the meeting provided by your bank, broker, or nominee.

You will have the opportunity to cast your vote during the Annual Meeting by emailing a copy of your ballot and legal proxy to [email protected]. If you are a Beneficial Owner and you would like to vote during the meeting, you must contact the broker or agent that holds your shares prior to the meeting to request a legal proxy giving you the right to vote your shares.

How can I participate in the Kansas City Life Insurance Company Annual Meeting?

We encourage you to participate by conference call by dialing 1 (415) 655-0003, and entering Access Code 269 533 476. Please do so up to 15 minutes prior to the meeting.

If you wish to still attend in person, please contact [email protected] and let us know in advance so we are prepared to process you through our new state and local compliant safety protocols for visiting our building. All visitors should arrive with sufficient time to complete a questionnaire regarding their current health, and may be denied access if their travel or health backgrounds do not meet the standards to enter our facilities.

How can I vote at the meeting?

We encourage you to vote in advance as directed in the proxy statement and through the material provided by your broker. To vote at the meeting, you must contact the broker or agent that holds your shares to request a legal proxy. If you are attending the Annual Meeting by phone, you may cast your vote by emailing your completed ballot (and any other required documentation for Beneficial Holders) along with a copy of your legal proxy to [email protected] prior to midnight C.D.T. on April 22, 2020. If you are attending the Annual Meeting in person, you may cast your vote during the Annual Meeting.

How can I submit questions at the meeting?

The Company does not generally conduct a Q&A session during our shareholder meeting. If you have general questions regarding voting of your shares, please contact [email protected]. If you have questions regarding the Company, please direct questions to our investor relations contact noted in our Annual Report (Philip A. Williams) by sending an email to [email protected].

The Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, R. Philip Bixby, will make a short presentation at the start of the meeting followed by the business of the meeting as outlined in the proxy.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company (OTCQX: KCLI) was established in 1895 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri. The Company's primary business is providing financial protection through the sale of life insurance and annuities. The Company operates in 49 states and the District of Columbia. For more information, please visit www.kclife.com.

