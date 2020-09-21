Kansas City Medical Center Breaks Ground For A New Fisher House In Missouri

Due to COVID-19, the groundbreaking ceremony was held virtually and can be viewed here . Fisher House Foundation President David A. Coker and Medical Center Director David B. Isaacks , hosted the virtual celebration, and donors and community fundraisers shared their support as well.

A Fisher House creates an instant community for its residents, united by their common mission of supporting a sick or injured loved one, but also will provide individuals with a secure and private refuge after a long day at the hospital to rest and recharge. This Fisher House will serve the more than 28,000 Veterans from western Missouri and Kansas.

"We are very excited that this newest Fisher House is being constructed on the grounds of our medical center," Isaacks said. "This 'home away from home' will have a direct and meaningful impact during times of need and long-term effects for the Veterans and families we serve."

The 16-suite, 13,270+ sq. ft. "comfort home" will join 90+ other Fisher Houses operating in the United States and Europe. Each bedroom suite will be equipped with a private, handicapped-accessible bathroom. Common areas will include a spacious kitchen, large communal living, dining and family rooms, laundry room and patio.

"Fisher House Foundation is excited to bring the new house to Kansas City," said Chairman and CEO of Fisher House Foundation Ken Fisher. "Despite the challenges of 2020, the dedication to this project remained steadfast. The community of Kansas City has shown the importance of its Veterans and their families through the outpouring of support to build this Fisher House."

The Kansas City VAMC provides in and outpatient health care including bariatric surgery, geriatric extended care service, cancer care coordination, oncology and hemodialysis services, spinal cord injury and polytrauma care and a substance abuse residential rehabilitation and treatment program. The 16-suite Kansas City VA Fisher House will provide "a home away from home" for more than 500 families each year and is estimated to save families more than half a million dollars in lodging and transportation costs.

Construction of this Fisher House is supported by T-Mobile, Kansas City Royals and Royals Charities, Missouri State Society Daughters of the American Revolution, Greater Kansas City Friends of Fisher House, Wohlers Family Foundation, 84 Lumber Company and the many gifts of a Grateful Nation.

Select Donor Quotes:

"We couldn't think of a better place for the next 'home away from home' than right here in our backyard," said Jeff Byers, T-Mobile Sr. Manager of Vendor Management and Operations Chair of T-Mobile's Veterans and Allies network. "Thank you so much to everyone who helped us donate over the last several years. Congratulations to everyone at the Fisher House Foundation. We can't wait to see what's next."

"Serving America's Military and Veterans is one of the primary missions of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution…which is why support of new Fisher Houses in Missouri was chosen as a major project during 2018-2020 by the Missouri DAR," said Cynthia "Cindy" Beall Suich, NSDAR Vice President General.

About Fisher House Foundation

Fisher House Foundation is best known for its network of 90 comfort homes where military and veterans' families can stay at no cost while a loved one is receiving treatment. These homes are located at major military and VA medical centers nationwide, and in Europe, close to the medical center or hospital they serve. Fisher Houses have up to 21 suites, with private bedrooms and baths. Families share a common kitchen, laundry facilities, a warm dining room and an inviting living room. Fisher House Foundation ensures that there is never a lodging fee. Since inception, the program has saved military and Veterans' families an estimated $500 million in out of pocket costs for lodging and transportation. www.fisherhouse.org

About the Kansas City VA Medical Center

The Kansas City VA Medical Center (KCVAMC) is a 1b High Complexity Medical Center comprised of the main Medical Center in Kansas City with 157 medical, surgical, and psychiatric beds, eight Community-Based Outpatient Clinics throughout the greater Kansas City and surrounding areas, and a Radiation Therapy facility. KCVAMC offers comprehensive inpatient and outpatient services with a focus on primary care, mental health, and specialty services. Surgery services range from neurological surgery to vascular and thoracic surgeries. Acute psychiatric care, substance abuse treatment, post-traumatic stress disorder treatment and vocational rehabilitation services are offered. A wide range of patient services are offered at many different KCVAMC locations.

