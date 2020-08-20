Kansas Farmers Union President, Donn Teske, Appearing in the New Film 'The Disrupted'

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Launching a series of nationwide showings for their new film, the filmmakers behind The Disrupted have organized a free public screening on September 1st at the Boulevard Drive-In Theatre. Produced over three years, the film takes a deep dive into the lives of three Americans working hard to stay afloat amidst persistent economic uncertainty that has included factory closures, the mortgage meltdown, and falling commodity prices.

Best known for her award-winning work for the PBS series American Experience, director Sarah Colt said, "Donn Teske and his family play a pivotal role in the film, confronting great challenges with humor and grace. In the process, giving the audience valuable insights into what farmers face today, that go beyond the headlines." The screening is being co-presented with several local organizations - Kansas Farmers Union, Kansas Rural Center, Missouri Farmers Union, Cultivate KC, and Good Natured Family Farms.

New York-based Sarah Colt Productions originally filmed more than five families across the country, to find the compelling stories that would make their way into the film. Co-producer Emily Schuman said, "We were looking for the people and stories that someone anywhere in the country could relate to, and the Teske Family Farm touches everyone who's seen the film." The Disrupted has already been selected for several film festivals, including Munich DokFest in Germany, MountainFilm in Colorado, and Woods Hole in Massachusetts.

Tuesday, September 1st - doors open at 7:00 pm, the film starts at 8:00 pm

Boulevard Drive-In Theatre

1051 Merriam Lane

Kansas City, KS 66103

The event is free but advance registration is required, here .

About Sarah Colt Productions

Sarah Colt Productions creates visually striking, character-driven documentaries aimed to educate and inspire. The company has produced numerous films for PBS' award-winning history series, American Experience—including the Emmy and Peabody nominated Walt Disney, Henry Ford, The Polio Crusade, We Shall Remain, and The Gilded Age. The Disrupted is Sarah Colt Productions' first independent feature documentary.

About the Kansas Farmers Union

Kansas Farmers Union is the state's oldest, active general farm organization working to protect and enhance the economic interests and quality of life for family farmers and ranchers and rural communities through education, legislation, and cooperation.

About the Kansas Rural Center

The Kansas Rural Center's mission is to promote the long-term health of the land and its people through research, education, and advocacy that advance an economically viable, ecologically sound, and socially just food and farming system.

About the Missouri Farmers Union

To represent, protect, and enhance economic interests and way of life of Missouri family farmers and ranchers and to preserve their rural communities by supporting the sustainable production of food, fuel, and fiber.

